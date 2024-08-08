Tipp City Police reports

Police log

WEDNESDAY

-11:50 p.m.: trespassing. Nakeisha A. Alcorn, 40, of Covington, was charged with criminal trespass.

-11:50 p.m.: trespassing. Lara L. Haas, 36, of Florida, was charged with criminal trespass.

-8:40 p.m.: disturbance/fight. A disturbance/fight was reported near the 1200 block of Heritage Drive.

-6:45 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a report of a theft at Treasure Island Park on North Elm Street.

-1:40 p.m.: crash. A crash was reported near West Main Street and Troy Town Drive.

TUESDAY

-4:54 a.m.: trespassing. Police responded to a report of a trespassing complaint at Miami Shore Golf Course on East Staunton Road.

MONDAY

-10:41 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Police responded to a report of a disturbance/fight near the 500 block of Stonyridge Avenue.

-5:20 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported near the 900 block of South Market Street.

-2:40 p.m.: crash. A crash was reported near Peters Avenue and Archer Drive.

-10:47 a.m.: theft. Azya L. Walters-Loop, 23, of Piqua, was charged with burglary_trespass in occupied structure, separately secured structure, or separately occupied portion of an occupied structure when another person is present, with purpose to commit any criminal offense.

-9:40 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a report of a theft at Bob Evans on West Main Street.

