Tipp City Police reports

Police log

SUNDAY

-11:25 p.m.: unruly juvenile. Police responded to a report of juveniles ding dong ditching near the 1000 block of Greenmantle Drive.

-7:33 p.m.: unruly juvenile. Police received a report of an unruly juvenile near the 800 block of Comanche Lane.

-4:47 p.m.: unruly juvenile. Police received a report of an unruly juvenile near the 600 block of Hathaway Trail.

SATURDAY

-4:14 a.m.: burglar alarm. Police responded to a report of power issues causing alarms near the unit block of Weller Drive.

FRIDAY

-11:41 p.m.: telecommunications harassment. Police received a report of a telephone harassment complaint near the unit block of North Second Street.

-10 p.m.: suspicious person. Police received a report of a suspicious male appearing to break into a car. The car was not located and was gone when officers arrived.

-6:06 p.m.: trespassing. Police responded to a report of a trespassing complaint near the 1200 block of Sequoia Court.

-2:11 p.m.: crash. A crash was reported near North Garber Drive and West Main Street.

THURSDAY

-11:50 p.m.: telecommunications harassment. Police received a report of a telephone harassment complaint near the unit block of North Second Street.

-5:25 p.m.: trespassing. Police responded to a report of a trespassing complaint near Circle K on South County Road 25A.

-12:30 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported at Fifth Third Bank on West Main Street.

Compiled by Carly Rose.