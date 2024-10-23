Tipp City Police reports

Police log

SUNDAY

-2:50 p.m.: crash. A crash was reported near Menards on Weller Drive.

SATURDAY

-12:04 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Police responded to a report of a disturbance/fight near Wendy’s on Weller Drive.

FRIDAY

-6:41 p.m.: crash. A crash was reported near exit ramp 68 northbound on the Interstate 75 off-ramp.

-4:59 p.m.: crash. A crash was reported near the 500 block of North Fourth Street.

-3:56 p.m.: unruly juvenile. Police responded to a report of an unruly juvenile near West Main Street.

Compiled by Carly Rose.