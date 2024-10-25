Tipp City Police reports

Police log

WEDNESDAY

-3:16 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Police responded to a report of a disturbance/fight near the 700 block of Columbine Court.

-3:08 p.m.: burglary. Police responded to a report of a burglary near the 700 block of South Hyatt Street.

-12:02 p.m.: crash. A crash was reported near the unit block of East Main Street.

-8:30 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported near the 500 block of South Hyatt Street.

TUESDAY

-4:14 p.m.: crash. A crash was reported near South Fifth Street and West Main Street.

-1:57 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported at Menards on Weller Drive.

Compiled by Carly Rose.