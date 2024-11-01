Tipp City Police reports

Police log

WEDNESDAY

-7:07 p.m.: unruly juvenile. Police responded to a report of an unruly juvenile near the 800 block of Comanche Lane.

-5:37 a.m.: crash. A crash was reported near the 800 block of North Third Street.

TUESDAY

-9:11 p.m.: telecommunications harassment. Police responded to a report of a telephone harassment complaint near the 1200 block of Chestnut Drive.

-2:46 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported near the 700 block of South Third Street.

MONDAY

-8:27 p.m.: unruly juvenile. Police responded to a report of an unruly juvenile near South Fifth Street and West Broadway Street.

-7:36 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported near the 400 block of West Walnut Street.

-2:56 p.m.: crash. A crash was reported near Casey’s General Store on Donn Davis Way.

