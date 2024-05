Police log

WEDNESDAY

-7:20 a.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at Angel Creek Realty at 5205 S. County Road 25A.

TUESDAY

-3:38 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at the Cassano’s at 975 W. Main St.

-8:04 a.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the Speedway on Weller Drive.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.