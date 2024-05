Police log

WEDNESDAY

-3:14 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the intersection of West Main Street and Weller Drive.

7:40 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the intersection of West Main Street and North Fourth Street.

TUESDAY

-9:05 a.m.: crash. Officers responded and took information from a crash at the Meijer Distribution Center at 4200 S. County Road 25A.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.