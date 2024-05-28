Tipp City Police reports

Police log
SUNDAY
-4:02 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the 69 South Exit of Interstate 75.
-12:26 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a complaint of a theft at the 300 block of North Third Street.
SATURDAY
-1:22 p.m.: telecommunications harassment. Officers responded to a complaint of telephone harassment at the Hot Head Burritos on West Main Street.
-11:37 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a complaint of trespassing at TNT Supreme Clean on Donn Davis Way.
FRIDAY
-9:08 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the West Main Street and Weller Drive intersection. The at fault driver was cited.
Compiled by Eamon Baird.