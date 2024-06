Police log

WEDNESDAY

-6:13 p.m.: harassment. Officers responded to a complaint of telephone harassment at the 700 block of Tamarak Avenue.

-3:55 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the Lovett Law Office located at 304 N. Hyatt Street.

-1:18 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the 69 North exit of Interstate 75.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.