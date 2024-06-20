Tipp City Police reports

Police log

MONDAY

-7:54 a.m. crash. A driver was cited with failure to yield after a two-vehicle crash at West Main Street and North Hyatt Street when the vehicle that was cited turned at the intersection and was hit by the other vehicle.

-7:32 a.m.: crash. A K-9 officer was called to the scene of a crash in the 2700 block of Broken Woods Drive to attempt a track on a stolen vehicle; the occupants fled the scene.

SUNDAY

-9:56 p.m.: trespassing. An intoxicated male was reported for trespassing at Wind Ridge Apartments on Wind Ridge Place, where he was arrested for refusing to provide his personal (information).

SATURDAY

-12:40 a.m.: unruly juvenile. Police were reported of a group of juveniles that had crossed County Road 25A after curfew, where they were told to go home.

FRIDAY

-10:57 p.m.: telecommunications harassment. Police received a report of an ongoing telecommunication harassment from a ghost number at Dos Lunas Mexican Restaurant on Tippecanoe Drive.

-6:06 a.m.: driving under influence. A subject was arrested for OVI and weapons after police found them passed out in their vehicle on the roadway near Horton Avenue and Rohrer Drive.

Compiled by Carly Rose.