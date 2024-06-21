Tipp City Police reports

Staff Reports
-
0

Police log

THURSDAY

-2:06 am.: unruly juvenile. An unruly juvenile was reported near North Fourth Street and West Main Street.

WEDNESDAY

-7:44 p.m.: crash. A non-injury crash was reported near Kyle Park and Ball Park Drive.

TUESDAY

-4:10 p.m.: fraud. Police responded to a fraud complaint in the 800 block of West Race Street.

-8:17 p.m.: civil protection violation. A CPO violation was reported at the 200 block of North Sixth Street.

MONDAY

-7:54 a.m. crash.: A driver was cited with failure to yield after a two-vehicle crash at West Main Street and North Hyatt Street when the vehicle that was cited turned at the intersection and was hit by the other vehicle.

-7:32 a.m.: crash.: A K-9 officer was called to the scene of a crash in the 2700 block of Broken Woods Drive to attempt a track on a stolen vehicle; the occupants fled the scene.

June 16

-9:56 p.m.: trespassing.: An intoxicated male was reported for trespassing at Wind Ridge Apartments on Wind Ridge Place, where he was arrested for refusing to provide his personal (information).

June 15

-12:40 a.m.: unruly juvenile.: Police responded to a report of a group of juveniles that had crossed County Road 25A after curfew, where they were told to go home.

June 14

-10:57 p.m.: telecommunications harassment.: Police received a report of an ongoing telecommunication harassment from a ghost number at Dos Lunas Mexican Restaurant on Tippecanoe Drive.

-6:06 a.m.: driving under influence.: A subject was arrested for OVI and weapons after police found them passed out in their vehicle on the roadway near Horton Avenue and Rohrer Drive.

Compiled by Carly Rose.

No posts to display