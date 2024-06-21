Tipp City Police reports

Police log

THURSDAY

-2:06 am.: unruly juvenile. An unruly juvenile was reported near North Fourth Street and West Main Street.

WEDNESDAY

-7:44 p.m.: crash. A non-injury crash was reported near Kyle Park and Ball Park Drive.

TUESDAY

-4:10 p.m.: fraud. Police responded to a fraud complaint in the 800 block of West Race Street.

-8:17 p.m.: civil protection violation. A CPO violation was reported at the 200 block of North Sixth Street.

MONDAY

-7:54 a.m. crash.: A driver was cited with failure to yield after a two-vehicle crash at West Main Street and North Hyatt Street when the vehicle that was cited turned at the intersection and was hit by the other vehicle.

-7:32 a.m.: crash.: A K-9 officer was called to the scene of a crash in the 2700 block of Broken Woods Drive to attempt a track on a stolen vehicle; the occupants fled the scene.

June 16

-9:56 p.m.: trespassing.: An intoxicated male was reported for trespassing at Wind Ridge Apartments on Wind Ridge Place, where he was arrested for refusing to provide his personal (information).

June 15

-12:40 a.m.: unruly juvenile.: Police responded to a report of a group of juveniles that had crossed County Road 25A after curfew, where they were told to go home.

June 14

-10:57 p.m.: telecommunications harassment.: Police received a report of an ongoing telecommunication harassment from a ghost number at Dos Lunas Mexican Restaurant on Tippecanoe Drive.

-6:06 a.m.: driving under influence.: A subject was arrested for OVI and weapons after police found them passed out in their vehicle on the roadway near Horton Avenue and Rohrer Drive.

Compiled by Carly Rose.