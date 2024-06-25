Tipp City Police reports

Police log

SUNDAY

-2:53 p.m.: trespassing. Police issued a warning to multiple subjects for trespassing a neighbor’s property near the 800 block of Beechwood Drive.

SATURDAY

-6:38 p.m.: welfare check. Tipp City EMS arrived at Menards on Weller Drive and transported a male to a local hospital, after a welfare check was reported.

-4:40 p.m.: found property. A notebook with several checks was found at the park and returned to the owner, after being turned into the police station.

FRIDAY

-4:01 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported at Repacorp Label Products on Industry Park Court after a check from a local business was altered and attempted to be cashed at a bank in Waterville.

-1:54 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported at Family Dollar on West Main Street.

-10:21 a.m.: child neglect. Police conducted a traffic stop near 68 South and I-75 off ramp and issued a warning of child endangerment to the driver after the child was standing on the floorboard in the front seat while the car was being driven.

THURSDAY

-4:28 p.m.: telephone harassment. Police issued a warning to a male for telecommunications harassment near the 400 block of Hathaway Trail after responding to a complaint of a woman reporting her husband of harassing her over text message, email and voicemail.

-1:11 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported near the 500 block of Cider Mill Way.

Compiled by Carly Rose.