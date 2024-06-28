Tipp City Police reports

Police log

WEDNESDAY

-10:28 p.m.: assault. Police responded to a domestic dispute between a couple near the 600 block of Broadway Street.

-2:42 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported at Menards on Weller Drive.

TUESDAY

-3:06 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported near the 800 block of Elderwood Avenue.

-1:38 p.m.: crash. A crash was reported near Tipp Cowlesville Road and South County Road 25A.

-2:30 a.m.: crash. Police pursued a non-injury hit-skip crash after the driver was found near the Taco Bell on West Main Street after fleeing the scene.

MONDAY

-11:51 a.m.: unruly juvenile. An unruly juvenile was reported near the 500 block of Bellaire Drive.

Compiled by Carly Rose.