Tipp City Schools returns starting Aug. 19

TIPP CITY — Students attending Tipp City Schools will begin returning to school on Aug. 19 for the 2024-25 school year.

Tipp City Schools will be holding various back to school events followed by the first day of school, in the coming two weeks. Below are some important dates to remember, according to information provided by Superintendent Aaron Moran.

First Day of School:

• Smart Start grades K-5 students first day is Aug. 19. Times are by appointment.

• Smart Start Kindergarten students first day is Aug. 21. Times are by appointment.

• Broadway Elementary School — Grades 1 and 2 first day of classes will start on Aug. 21, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

• Broadway Elementary School Kindergarten — The first day of classes is on Aug. 22, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

• Tippecanoe grades 6-12 — The first day of classes will start on Aug. 19.

Upcoming events:

• Tippecanoe High School – Freshman orientation will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Aug.13.

• Tippecanoe High School — New student orientation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. on Aug. 13.

• Tippecanoe — Welcome back community event will take place at City Park behind the pool from 5 to 6:45 p.m. on Aug. 23.

• Tippecanoe High School — Open house is Aug. 27 from 5 to 7 p.m.