Tipp City Senior Citizens awards scholarships

Pictured with Jack Wyant, center, are Senior Citizen’s representatives Carolyn Boze and Kay Berk. Wyant is one of two local high school seniors who received scholarships from the Tipp City Senior Citizens. Submitted photo Pictured with Lauryn Lammers, center, are Senior Citizen representatives Jean Easton and Nancy Lynch. Lammers is one of two local high school seniors who received scholarships from the Tipp City Senior Citizens. Submitted photo

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Senior Citizens are pleased to announce two scholarships have been awarded to two local high school seniors.

One scholarship was awarded to Tippecanoe High School senior Jack Wyant. He is the son of Richard and Suzy Wyant, of Tipp City. Wyant hopes to attend the university of Cincinnati-Conservatory of Music to major in acting BFA.

The second scholarship went to Bethel High School senior Lauryn Lammers. She is the daughter of Tammy Lammers, of New Carlisle. Lammers plans to attend Miami University to major in Biology, with a possible career in the medical field.