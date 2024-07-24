Tom Daugherty Orchestra Submitted photo

TIPP CITY — The Tipp Community Night summer music series continues on Friday, Aug. 2, at 6 p.m. with guitarist/balladeer “Eli,” followed by the Tom Daugherty Orchestra and swing dancers at 7:30 p.m.

Eli will open the evening with his extensive repertoire of classic easy-listening music, according to a press release.

Every August, the Tom Daugherty Orchestra along with the swing dancers have made this night a tradition and highlight of the Community Night season. This tribute band, under local director Tom Pfrogner, features the original arrangements exactly as recorded of Tommy Dorsey, Glenn Miller, Benny Goodman, Frank Sinatra and the Great American Songbook.

Bring your lawn chairs and friends. For more information call 937-667-3696.