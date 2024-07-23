Tipp Council OKs adding two new police positions

By Amantha Garpiel

For Miami Valley Today

TIPP CITY – The Tipp City City Council approved changes to its municipal employment for the addition of two new positions for the city’s police department.

The changes approved to chapter 37 – municipal employment – of the codified ordinances during the council’s July 15 meeting included the addition of two new positions — a police captain and a police specialist — for the Tipp City Police Department as well as the reclassification of one position within the city’s administration department.

The ordinance states the two new positions in the police department are to enhance the management of the department.

The reclassification included in the ordinance changes the title of the administration department’s human resource generalist to human resource manager.

This ordinance was approved with a 4 to 3 vote. Council President Kathryn Huffman and Council Members Ryan Liddy and Joanna Pittenger voted against this ordinance.

The next ordinance passed with the same 4-3 vote, with Huffman, Liddy and Pittenger voting “no.”

This second ordinance relates to the first by modifying the pay and benefits schedules for all city employees not covered by the collective bargaining agreement.

The council then unanimously passed two resolutions authorizing City Manager Eric Mack to enter into contracts for the city.

The first resolution approved a contract with Coate Construction, of West Milton, for the Kyle Park Parking Improvement Projects’ second phase at a cost of $94,301.

Coate Construction’s bid was the lowest and best responsible bid received by the city.

The second resolution authorized a contract with the Miami County Commissioners for the program year 2023 Community Development Block Grant for the construction of 23 ADA compliant pedestrian ramps throughout Tipp City.

Council also authorized the city manager to prepare and submit an application to participate in the Ohio Public Works Commission state capital improvement and/or local transportation improvement program(s).

Should the city be awarded the funds, the money is allocated for the Kerr Road rehabilitation project.

In other business, City Council approved:

• An ordinance approving the final plat for the Summit Landing Subdivision, section two, consisting of 62 lots of about 21.895 acres.

• The Tree Board’s 2024 annual plan.

The writer is a regular contributor to Miami Valley Today.