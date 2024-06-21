Tipp schools building project phase 1 legislation OK’d

By Amantha Garpiel

For Miami Valley Today

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Exempted Village Schools Board of Education approved legislation for phase one of the new building project on Tuesday.

During the Tuesday, June 18, meeting, the board approved three resolutions as part of the first phase of the New Building Project.

The first approved, was a bond resolution allowing the board to request approval from the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce to participate in the State of Ohio Credit Enhancement Program.

According to Superintendent Arron Moran and Treasurer David Stevens, this resolution is necessary to participate in the state rating program, in the case of a lower bond rating, to raise the bond rate at no cost to the district.

The board then approved two design proposals from Garman Miller for phase one of the new building project. The first is for the design proposal of the new bus garage, the tennis courts.

Also during the meeting, the board unanimously approved a contract with Montgomery County ESC for multiple instructional services for fiscal year 2025 at a cost of $476,753.13.

“When you see that number, the $476,753.13, those are to support our students within the district. Seeing that number outright, it’s hard to understand, but these are necessary costs to complete support for our students,” said board member Angela McMurry.

The board also approved hiring Beth Hadden as a PowerSchool/registration consultant for the district.

Hadden started Monday, June 17, and will continue through the 2024-25 school year for no more than 500 hours. In this position, Hadden is responsible for registration of students and training building secretaries on PowerSchool and registration.

Next, the board unanimously approved the job description for a new dean of students. According to the job description document, “the dean of students is responsible for working with principals in carrying out the school’s academic and behavior programs.”

In other business, the board approved:

• A switch in dental insurance from Superior Dental to Delta Dental due to the offer of better benefits at a lower cost.

• The conversion of $800,000 of a 2023 advance of $1 million to the Health Fund from the General Fund to a transfer. This was approved to maintain funds in the Health Fund until the Oct. 1 deadline for the 12 month look back when staff does not expect much more activity. Then the remaining advance of $200,000 will hopefully return, in full, to the general fund.

The writer is a regular contributor to Miami Valley Today.