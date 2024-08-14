Tippapalooza returns Aug. 31

TIPP CITY — Celebrating its 13th year of bringing the Miami Valley’s best live music to Tipp City, this year’s Tippapalooza Music Festival is fast approaching.

Pre-sale tickets are on sale now for $10 at tippapalooza.com (and save $5 off the day-of price). Day-of tickets will be available at the gate for $15.

The 2024 Tippapalooza Music Festival happens on Saturday, Aug. 31, in the historic downtown of Tipp City. In addition to four diverse musical acts hitting the stage over the course of the afternoon and evening, Tippapalooza will also feature a diverse mix of food trucks, beer and drink sales. This family-friendly atmosphere is perfect for enjoying some of the best musical acts coming out of Dayton’s world-class music scene.

Festival doors open at 5 p.m., with music starting at 6 p.m. and continuing through the evening.

Since the festival’s inception in 2012, Tippapalooza has curated a wide-ranging lineup of musical acts year after year. This year’s festival features four acts spanning diverse musical styles – from folk-inspired rock, to blues, to Americana.

“This lineup has something for everyone,” said Tippapalooza organizer Bill Wendel. “Dayton is home to so many talented musicians with a variety of musical styles. We’re hoping to broaden horizons, and maybe introduce the audience to some new sounds.”

The 2024 Tippapalooza Lineup: New Old Fashioned, Freya’s Felines, Tyler Cochran Trio, and Colin Richards and Spare Change.

Tippapalooza was founded to promote local music to support local non-profits. This year’s beneficiary is DREAM Pet Rescue. This nonprofit collaborates with a network of volunteers and community partners to save and improve the lives of homeless and abandoned pets who reside in local shelters; placing them into DREAM’s foster program for rehabilitation in preparation for their adoption into a forever home. Visit Dream Pet Rescue for more information https://www.dream4pets.org/

A music festival like Tippapalooza cannot operate without the generous support of local businesses. This year, Tippapalooza is supported by eight local organizations who have lent their support to make the festival a reality.

2024 Tippapalooza Sponsors: Chaffee’s Brewhouse: Gold Sponsor; Mauk Cabinets Gold Sponsor; 91.3 WYSO: Gold Sponsor; Tipp City Chamber of Commerce: Silver Sponsor; Up North Construction Bronze Sponsor; Royal Crest Agency Bronze Sponsor; Bishko Books: Bronze Sponsor; Mosquito Joe of Miami Valley: Bronze Sponsor.

Festival-goers can expect a diverse lineup of local food trucks and beer vending by Chaffee’s Brewhouse. Scheduled food trucks during the festival include, The Lumpia Queen, Sip N Smash, El Diablo, and Sweet P’s Ice Pops.

The family-friendly festival allows attendees to bring lawn chairs and encourages those attending to visit and support Tipp City’s downtown businesses.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit tippapalooza.com.