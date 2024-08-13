Tippecanoe boys, Covington’s Dieperink go low at Troy Invitational

Matt Dieperink hits his tee shot on the ninth hole at Troy Country Club Monday at the Troy Invitational as Covington coach Bill Wise watches closely. Dieperink shot 69 to earn medalist honors. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Tippecanoe’s Max Gustavson blasts out of a bunker on the 10th hole Monday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Blake Sager watches his tee shot on the ninth hole Monday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Piqua’s Hunter Steinke and Xenia’s Nathan Norris line up their putts on the eighth green Monday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy Christian’s Luke Harris blasts out of the bunker on the second hole Monday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

TROY — The Tippecanoe boys golf team and Matt Dieperink continue to go low.

And the Troy boys golf team had a strong showing as well Monday at the Troy Invitational at Troy Country Club.

Dieperink, earning his third medalist honor of the season in four tournaments — was five-under par after 15 holes, before settling for a one-under par 69 on his home course, while Tipp and Butler continue their rivalry.

Tipp had beaten Butler by four shots at the Greenville Invitational earlier this season and it was even closer Monday.

The Red Devils came away with the win with a 307 total, while Butler carded a 309. Troy was third with 316.

Dieperink On Fire

After a one-under par 33 on the front nine, Dieperink caught fire on the back nine, making four straight birdies starting on the 12th hole before a triple-bogey on 17 slowed him down.

“I thought I was going home with the trophy,” Dieperink said with a laugh about being five-under. “It just got easy. Everything was middle of the fairway and my wedges were tight. I think the longest putt I made in that stretch was four feet. They were pretty much all tap ins.”

And he bounced back on the 18th hole, closing the day with a par.

“I was hoping for a birdie,” he said. “But, my drive was behind a tree, so I made a par. Obviously, I have been playing pretty well so far and hope that continues.”

Dilworth comes up big

Joining Dieperink on the all-tournament team were Vandalia-Butler’s Quentin Stall 72, Tippecanoe’s Sam Dilworth 73, Nolan Hockett, Northwestern, 75, Troy’s Jeffrey Smith 75 and Springfield’s Weston Mohler, 76.

Dilworth, playing from the third position was a key to the Red Devil victory — leading Tipp with a three-over 73.

“I have been working really hard on my game,” the senior said. “So, it is nice to see my hard work pay off. Definitely, we always enjoy going up against Butler.”

Other Tipp scores were Max Gustavson 77, Trey Bottles 78, Eli Voisard 79, Carson Jackson 80 and Andrew Gagnon 92.

Smith Shines

Troy senior Jeffrey Smith continued to impress, shooting a 75 to lead the Trojans.

“It was one of those days where we thought we could shoot even lower, but it was a solid day,” Troy coach Mark Evilsizor said. “I couldn’t be happier for Jeffery Smith. He has shot lower every match this year and continues to play well. This is his home course, but what he did today was impressive.”

Other Troy scores were Blake Sager 77, Casey Beckner 80, Mitchell Sargent 84, Van Davis 86 and Isaac Burns 90.

Sager made his season debut after having an appendectomy several weeks ago.

“Blake (Sager) is a player,” Evilsizor said. “He played in every varsity match last year for us. Casey (Beckner) continues to play well for us. Mitchell (Sargent) was disappointed, but he was coming off shooting 68 last week. It is his home course and maybe he put a lot of pressure on himself. Or maybe he just had an off day.”

Piqua finished eighth with a 352.

Indian scores included Hunter Steinke 81, Evan Clark 89, Blake Walling 90, Lance Lawson 92, Aiden Applegate 103 and Gabe Sloan 116.

Covington was ninth with a 353.

Other Covington scores were Jayden Wackler 92, Brodie Manson 93, Caleb Smith 99, Brairen Denson 109 and Caden Hollingsworth 121.

Troy B finished 10th with a 359 total.

Trojan scores were Matthew Hempker 84, Walter Mergler 85, Kardel Winfield 94, Drew Westfall 96, Charlie Egbert 100 and Luke Welker 108.

Troy Christian finished 14th with a 391 total.

Eagle scores included Gabe Barhorst 94, Connor Tipton 97, Ben Knostman 97, Trevor Phillips 103, Luke Harris 113 and Harley Strayer 129.

