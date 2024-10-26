Tippecanoe football finishes off perfect season, wins MVL title with win over Xenia

Photos Provided By Lee Woolery|Speedshot Action Photos Tippecanoe running back Xavier Melton heads for the end zone at Doug Adams Stadium Friday night on a 55-yard run, while Xenia’s Kale Webb (4) and Vncent North (38) give chase. Photos Provided By Lee Woolery|Speedshot Action Photos Tippecanoe linebacker Riley Nicholls strips the ball from a Xenia receiver. Photos Provided By Lee Woolery|Speedshot Action Photos Tippecanoe’s Logan Butera finds running room Friday night against Xenia Photos Provided By Lee Woolery|Speedshot Action Photos Tippecanoe’s defense smothers Xenia running back Deaunte White Friday night. Photos Provided By Lee Woolery|Speedshot Action Photos

XENIA — The Tippecanoe football team and coach Matt Burgbacher just continue to check off the boxes.

The Red Devils completed their first perfect regular season since 2013 — when they were members of the Central Buckeye Conference — and won their first outright conference title in football since leaving the CBC with a 35-21 win over Xenia in a battle of unbeatens at Doug Adams Stadium Friday night.

Tipp, 10-0 overall and 9-0 in the MVL, will now host Oxford Talawanda at 7 p.m. Friday in a D-III, Region 12 first-round playoff game at Tipp City Park. Xenia, 9-1 overall and 8-1 in the MVL, will host Sidney Friday.

“We are going to take awhile to enjoy this one,” Burgbacher said. “Tomorrow (Saturday), we will look and see who we play in the playoffs and get ready. But, we are going to take a night to enjoy this one.”

As the Red Devils continue to dispell all doubters.

“I remember when Tipp joined the GWOC, they said we would never win an outright conference title in football,” Burgbacher said.

And no one outside the program thought this would be the year, having to replace so many talented seniors.

“There were probably times I had some doubts too,” Burgbacher said. “But, every time these kids have been challenged, they have responded. I love these guys so much.”

And the battle of unbeatens did not disappoint Friday night.

Tipp faced Xenia’s bruising running back Deaunte White — who now has over 1,700 yards rushing on the season and rushed for all three Buc scores in the game and 135 yards on 33 carries.

But, with the game tied 21-21 in the fourth quarter, it was Tipp’s number 24 — junior running back Xavier Melton — who made the two biggest plays of the game.

First, Melton went 55 yards for a score to give Tipp the lead.

Then, with Tipp needing a first down to run out the clock, Melton went 66 yards to the Xenia 3-yard line to set up a 5-yard TD pass from Larkin Thomas to Jackson Davis. Owen Baileys kick made it 35-21 with less than a minute to go.

“Good things happen to good people,” Burgbacher said. “And Xavier (Melton) is a great kid. But, he would be the first one to tell you he couldn’t do it without the offensive line. They are the unsung heroes, because nobody knows who they are. And they got it done tonight every time we needed them.”

Xenia had scored on its opening drive to lead 7-0, before Tipp answered.

After Dylan Herndon returned the kickoff to the Tipp 45, it took the Red Devils 10 plays to tie the game.

The big play was a 31-yard pass from Thomas to Will Strong and Melton ran it in from the one with Baileys kick tying it with 1:13 remaining in the first quarter.

It stayed that way until late in the first half, when the Tipp defense made a huge play.

Tipp linebacker Riley Nicholls stripped the ball from a Xenia receiver and Ethan Couch picked up near the Xenia 35 and returned it to the Bucs 20 with 2:26 remaining in the half.

Three plays later, Thomas ran it in from 10 yards out and Baileys kick made it 14-7 at the break.

Xenia would answer on the second half kickoff, with a heavy does of White leading to a tying touchdown.

After an exchange of punts, Tipp put together an 86-yard drive.

On first down from the Xenia 33, Thomas found Herndon in the corner of the end zone and Baileys kick made it 21-14 with 1:45 remaining in the third quarter.

“We set the defensive back up with a couple of hitches and it was there,” Burgbacher said.

Xenia would answer with an 80-yard drive and White’s third TD tied it at 21-21.

After Melton’s big run for a TD gave Tipp the lead with 7:09 remaining in the game, Xenia had a chance to tie it again.

But, Tipp’s defense rose to the occasion against White.

They limited him to 23 yards on 11 carries in the fourth quarter.

And on fourth-and -nine from the Tipp 35, the defense met that challenge one more time.

White caught the ball on a screen pass and appeared headed for first down yardage. But, the Red Devils got him to the ground three yards short of the marker — giving the ball back to Tipp with 2:13 remaining to set up Melton’s game-breaking run.

“That is what we preach, swarm to the ball,” Burgbacher said. “And they did that on that play.”

Melton finished with 182 yards rushing on 19 carries.

Thomas completed 19 of 26 passes for 170 yards and Davis led the receivers with 10 catches for 43 yards.

Chris Preece had 14 tackles, while Collin Isaac, Nicholls and Micah Pyles-Dodds all had eight tackles.

Xenia quarterback Gavin McManus was 20 of 27 for 225 yards, with Shawn Fishwick catching nine passes for 122 yards and Trimonde Henry catching seven passes for 76 yards.

Ronnie Butler led the defense with 17 tackles, Louis Freeman had 10 tackles, Cecil Piner and Torian Hill had nine tackles each and Henry added eight tackles.

“Before the game tonight, I told the players I would still love them, win or lose,” Burgbacher said. “I just love them a little more now.”

And along with his players, will enjoy another memorable win.

