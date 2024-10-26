Tippecanoe’s Landon Kimmel breaks D-I regional meet record; four County runners advance to state

Tippecanoe’s Landon Kimmel won the D-I regional meet Saturday at Troy, breaking the meet record. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Piqua’s Noah Burgh crosses the finish line in fourth place at the D-I regional meet Saturday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Milton-Union’s Colin Hinkelman advanced to the D-II state cross country meet Saturday at the Troy regional. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

TROY — Tippecanoe junior cross country runner Landon Kimmel just continues to amaze.

And remain humble in the process.

On Saturday, Kimmel avenged his only loss of the season and broke the D-I regional record in the process.

Kimmel won in 14:58.8, topp St. Xaviers Alex Bruns — who had beaten him earlier this year in a race in Louisville, Ky.

“That is nice (to get the regional record),” Kimmel said. “But, I wouldn’t be here without Alex Bruns and all my teammates. My teammates are everything to me.”

Now Kimmel — who finished third at the state D-I race a year ago — gets to all over again next week at Fortres Obetz.

“Really, it will be pretty much the same as this week,” Kimmel said about the race. “Today was great, but I still have a lot of work to do.”

For much of the race, Kimmel and Bruns were out in front with Centerville’s Kasem Kaheal, who finished third.

“I wasn’t sure what was going to happen, because he (Kasem Kaheal) went out in front for awhile,” Kimmel said. “But, I kind of figured it would (come down to Alex Bruns and himself). We have kind of started to figure things out now.”

Piqua’s Noah Burgh made a return trip to state look easy, finishing fourth in the race in 15:25.77.

“To be honest, I am astonished,” Burgh, who thought he finished fifth, said. “To finish fifth at district and then hold that position at regionals — I think I was fifth today. I am really happy with that. I have a teammate (Brycen Angle) who has been running state caliber times and I was hoping he would make it.”

While he didn’t and Kimmel didn’t get his wish of the Tipp team making it out, Kimmel won’t be running alone at state.

Sophomore Everett Muhlenkamp grabbed the 20th place and final individual spot in 16:09.73.

“I thought I could (make it to state),” Muhlenkamp said. “I ran at state last year as a freshman when the team made it. I am really excited to be going back to state and look forward to it.”

Tipp finished sixth as a team.

Other Red Devils runners included Ethan Berning, 53, 16:44.74; Luke Schwieterman, 55, 16:47.92; Dimitri Hartman, 74, 17:09.22; Will Hept, 79, 17:12.89 and Eli Ramos, 107, 17:54.87.

Piqua finished ninth as a team.

Other Piqua runners were Angle, 26, 16:18.21; Braden Holtvogt, 26, 17:17.96; AJ Burroughs, 84, 17:18.33; Evan Clark, 96, 17:40.81; Ty Pettus, 105, 17:50.83 and Harvin Bornhorst, 113, 18:17.83.

D-II

Milton-Union sophomore Colin Hinkelman is right where he wanted to be.

Set to run in the D-II state meet next Saturday at Fortress Obetz.

Needing a top 16 finish at the Troy regional Saturday, Hinkelman crossed the finish line in 16:33.29.

“I wanted to get there last year and it didn’t happen,” Hinkelman said. “I wasn’t feeling my best today, but I found a way to get through it and get it done. I thought was around 14th, but I wasn’t sure.”

Milton-Union finished 10th as a team.

Other Bulldog runners included Zak Klepinger, 72, 18:27.20; Andrew Oaks, 74, 18:32.01; Jacob Grube, 77, 18:41.62; Chase Parsons, 82, 18:54.42; Tyler Shoemaker, 90, 19:22.67 and Riley Kent, 93, 19:34.89.

Bethel finished 14th.

The Bees runners included Kade Scheikhardt, 51, 17:42.73; Patrick Firstenberger, 54, 17:50.41; Cullen Firstenberger, 92, 19:32.37; Michael Trussel, 99, 20:04.92; Caleb Wrobel, 103, 22:15.41 and Lucas Klimkowski, 104, 23:22.46.

Miami East’s Johnathan Hedrick finished 41st in 17:25.09.

D-III

Seth Coker just missed qualifying for state in the D-III regional race, leading Newton to an eighth-place finish as a teaam.

Coker needed a top 16 finish to advance and took 18th in 17:03.25.

Other Indian runners included Nick Staub, 47, 18:05.47; Tanner Long, 55, 18:13.36; Garrison Hughes, 61, 18:17.93; Dylan Bauer, 62, 18:18.70; Liam Woods, 67, 18:33.14 and Colton Shellenberger, 80, 19:19.70.

Covington’s Beck Wilson was 24th in 17:28.88 and Lehman Catholic’s Brian Baumann was 32nd in 17:47.16.