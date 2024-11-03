Tippecanoe’s Landon Kimmel has record day to win D-I state cross country race; Piqua’s Noah Burgh gives Miami County two runners in the top seven.

Tippecanoe’s Landon Kimmel races towards the finish line and the D-I boys state title Saturday at Fortress Obetz. Kimmel’s time of 14:33.8 is the fastest time in the state championship since cross country went to 5,000 meters. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Piqua’s Noah Burgh races past friend Samuel Darmanie of Springboro to the finish line in the boys D-I race Saturday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Milton-Union’s Colin Hinkelman races towards the finish line Saturday in the boys D-II race. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

OBETZ — In the index for the State Cross Country Championships program at Fortress Obetz, it says page 43 has boys records and superlatives.

And it would be hard to find a better word than superlative to describe the race Tippecanoe junior Landon Kimmel ran Saturday in winning the D-I boys state title — and it most certainly was a record.

Kimmel ran the fastest time at the state meet since the sport went to 5,000 meters in winning in 14:33.81.

Not only did he shatter the course record set by William Zegarski of Morrow Little Miami by more than six seconds and lower his school record — he won the race by 14 seconds over Alex Bruns of St. Xavier who was second in 14:47.19 and Eli Ilg of Massillon Jackson was third in 14:57.03.

“I thought I could lower my PR,” Kimmel said about his record race. “I never expect that. But, it was a perfect day for running.”

And, as always, Kimmel remained humble.

Two years ago, he came into his freshman season with high expectations.

And, while finishing 24th at the state meet would be great for most freshman, it drove Kimmel come back with a bang his sophomore year.

A year ago, he finished third before climbing all the way to the top of the podium Saturday.

“I couldn’t have done what I did today without Alex Bruns and Eli Ilg,” Kimmel said. “I just feel really fortunate to get to run against some of the best high school runners in the country. And I couldn’t have done what I have done without the support of all my coaches and teammates.”

Kimmel started the race conservatively, running 13th after the first 400 meters.

But, the two-mile mark, the three pre-race favorites were running right together when they left the stadium.

When, Kimmel returned to the stadium to make the run in front of a cheering crowd to the finish line — there was no one near him.

“I want to say it was about the two and a half mile mark where I made my move,” Kimmel said. “Honestly, I was worried about Alex Bruns catching me. I was giving it everything I had to the finish line. When I crossed the finish line, I had nothing left.”

But, to go the top of the podium and receive his state championship medal.

Noah Burgh

Piqua runner Noah Burgh made it a special day for himself, Miami County and the MVL Saturday.

Burgh finished seventh in 15:14.10, giving the County and the conference two of the top seven runners in Ohio in D-I.

“I am happy about today for two reasons,” Burgh said. “First, I am really happy that Landon Kimmel won. He deserves it. And it is really good for the MVL. And secondly, I believe I finished 23rd last year, but fact check me on that (actually, it was 24th). That is a huge jump from one year to the next and I am really happy about. That is really close to a PR for me. We are not sure, but it might be.”

But, Burgh believed it could happen — showing his hand, which had the number 8 written on it.

“I put that on there,” Burgh said. “Because, that was my goal to finish eighth.”

And ironically, Burgh was eighth when he came back in to the stadium before passing Springboro’s Samuel Darmanie.

“I had to do that,” Burgh said with a smile. “We are good friends and I couldn’t let him beat me. I finished ahead of him last week , so I didn’t want to let him beat me today. I am really pleased with the race today.”

Everett Muhlenkamp

Kimmel’s teammate Everett Muhlenkamp — just a sophomore, showed he has a bright future.

He finished 100th in 16:17.07.

D-II

Milton-Union’s Colin Hinkelman also has a bright future after making it to state as a sophomore.

He finished 70th in 16:18.89.

Sports Editor Rob Kiser can be reached at [email protected]