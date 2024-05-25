Tippecanoe’s Trey Sellers, Troy’s Kiyah Baker, Tatyana Green earn state berths

Troy’s Kiyah Baker puts the shot at Welcome Stadium at the Wayne D-I regional track and field meet. Baker finished third and earned a state berth. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Tatyana Green qualified for the state meet by gainin an at-large berth in the shot put. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Tippecanoe’s Trey Sellers earned a state berth in the high jump. tying for second. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Alyssa Kern goes over the bar in the pole vault Friday at Welcome Stadium. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Braeden Verceles goes over a hurdle in the 110 hurdles Friday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Tippecanoe’s Briley Barton flies through the air in the long jump. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Amaya McCoy hands off to Ruth Perry in the girls 800 relay Friday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Isabel Westerheider and Ashley Kyle lead Tippecanoe’s Gracie Wead in the girls 1,600. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Tippecanoe’s Leda Anderson (middle) runs in the girls 1,600 Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Aubrey Jones races towards the finish line in the girls 800 relay. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

DAYTON — Kiyah Baker and Tayyana Green doubled Troy’s fun in the D-I girls shot put at the Wayne regional Friday.

Tippecanoe high jumper Trey Sellers fulfilled his goal of shooting for the stars.

All three earned state berths Friday at Welcome Stadium.

BOYS

Sellers, a sophomore, is high jumping for the first time.

And he will be doing it at the state meet at Welcome Stadium next week after clearing 6-3 to tie for second Friday night.

“I had never done it (high jump) before,” Sellers said. “So, I figured I should shoot for the stars.

When he jumped 6-6 at the Wayne Invitational, he realized he had an opportunity to do something special.

“That is probably when I first started thinking about state,” Sellers said.

On Friday, he was clean through 6-3 — then won rock, paper scissors with Teague Boland of Moeller to see who got to take the second place medal home Friday night.

“I could have jumped better,” Sellers said. “But, I was happy with it.”

And he looks forward to coming back to Welcome Stadium next week.

“I was comfortable down here,” he said. “At least I won’t be clueless. I would like to get on the podium next week.”

Troy’s Braden Verceles finished sixth in the 110 hurdles in 15.03 and still had hopes of an at-large berth — while Piqua’s Noah Berg finished seventh in the 3,200, 9:19.70.

Troy’s Devon Strobel — who won the regional discus crown Wednesday — added an eighth-place finishin the shot put Friday with a put of 49-6 1-4.

Tippecanoe’s Lucas Merry was eighth in the 300 hurdles, 40.34 and Tipp’s 400 relay (Cael Liette, Will Strong, Christian Couch, Ethan Couch) finished 10th in 4:30.9.

Everett Muhlenkamp was 12th in the 1,600, 4:39.90 and the Tipp 1,600 relay was 14th.

GIRLS

It was an interesting week in the girls shot put, which was supposed to be finished Wednesday.

But, the finals were postponed until Friday and Baker and Green stood third and fourth going into the finals.

In the end, third and fifth place were good enough to get them to state, but they both had some nervous moments.

Baker found herself in seventh place going into her final put.

But, she was not going to be denied, uncorking a put of 38-9 3-4 to mover her up to third place.

“I just had to give it everything I had and trust the process,” Baker said. “This is something that has been my goal since I got to high school four years ago. It feels great to do it.”

And she will have her teammate with her next week.

“We push each other every day in practice and at every meet,” Baker said. “Definitely, it is going to help to have Tatyana (Green) there competing too.”

Ironically, Baker’s last put, dropped Green from fourth to fifth place.

But, the other three regionals had finished Wednesday and Green’s put of 37-8 1-4 on her second put in finals was good enough for an at-large berth.”

Green is hoping for better things next week.

“I felt like I was doing a lot better in warmups today,” Green said. “It didn’t show up once we started finals, which was upsetting. But, the important thing is I qualified for state. Kiyah (Baker) and I have been competing together all year. So, it definitely will make me more comfortable having her there.”

Troy discus thrower Josie Kleinhenz had a strong showing — finishing sixth with a distance of 120-2 and still could get an at-large berth — as could the Tippecanoe 1,600 relay that finished sixth in 4:03.59.

Tippecanoe’s 400 relay (Julia Burgbacher, Alissa Magoto, Hayley Tandy, Megan Strong) was eighth in 49.88.

Tipp’s Leda Anderson was 10th in the 1,600 in 5:42.61 and 16th in the 800, 2:28.27.

Magoto took 10th in the 400, 60.08; Gracie Wead was 14th in the 1,600, 6:38.30 and Tandy was 14th in the 300 hurdles, 48.85.

Lucia Ranly took 15th in the 800, 2:26.12 and Briley Barton was 15th in the long jump, 16-3.

For Troy, Ashley Kyle was 12th in the 1,600, 5:52.41; Isabel Westerheide was 13th in the 1,600, 5:53.15 and Fiona Battle was 13th in the 800, 2:25.52.

Baker was 14th in the discus, 100-5. Alyssa Kern was 15th in the pole vault, 9-6 and the 800 relay (Davonna Harris, Amaya McCoy, Ruth Perry, Aubrey Jones) finished 15th, 1:47.97.

