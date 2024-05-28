TMCPL announces June events

TROY — Below are some of the upcoming events for the month of June at the Troy-Miami County Public Library (TMCPL).

Teen Just Dance Party

Teens can “Just Dance” the morning away on Tuesday, June 11, at 11 a.m. Teens can sign up for a dance slot solo or as a team to follow a guided dance routine After each round a winner will be selected. Dress Your Favorite Decade costumes are also encouraged. There will also be group dances, Name That Tune, and snacks! Registration is required for This event is for teens in grades 6 to 12. Please reserve a spot beginning Tuesday, May 28.

Outdoor Games at the Courthouse Plaza

Enjoy fun in the sun at the Courthouse Plaza this summer on Friday, June 14, from 10 a.m. to noon. Stop by and visit the bookmobile (parked on Short Street) and play lawn games with us. No registration is needed for these programs. Fun for any age! This program is in partnership with the Miami County Commissioners. Additional dates are scheduled for June 28, July 12, and Aug. 9.

The Happy Camper Show

Come enjoy magic, juggling, music, and more with Ranger Vic on Friday, June 14 at 1 p.m. This will surely be a riot for all who attend, and crowd participation is a MUST. Ranger Vic (sometimes known as Happy the Clown) is a full-time educator of children with special needs and a variety of artists. No registration is needed for this program.

Saturday Morning Yoga

Coral Bloom Wellness will host a drop in for yoga class on Saturday, June 15, at 11a.m. Hatha yoga offers a way to experience calming the mind and opening the heart. There will be exercises in meditation, breath control, and balancing poses. This event is for adults and no registration is needed for this program. Additional dates include July 20, 27, Aug. 17, and 24.

Teen Adventure Trivia

Teens will enjoy friendly competition during this adventure-themed trivia on Thursday, June 13. Registration is required for this event for teens in grades 6 to 12. Please reserve a spot beginning Thursday, May 30 at www.tmcpl.org/libcal.

Rockin’ Rotations: Kindergarten Readiness

TMCPL will host Rockin’ Rotations – Kindergarten Readiness through Play beginning on Monday, June 13. Kids will rotate through different stations that focus on reading, writing, math, fine motor skills, and dramatic play. This event is for toddlers and preschoolers (ages 3-5) and their favorite adult. No registration is required.

Afternoon Book & Craft

TMCPL will hold weekly afternoon Book & Craft Wednesday at 2 p.m. this summer at Troy-Miami County Public Library for Afternoon Book & Craft, a summer adventure around the world that includes a story, craft, or activity based on a picture book. For toddlers and preschoolers (ages 3-5) This program is scheduled weekly this summer through Wednesday, July 31. Registration is required for each session. Please reserve a spot beginning two weeks before each session at www.tmcpl.org/libcal.

TMCPL Bookmobile

The Troy Outreach and Bookmobile will be at the following parks this summer on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. with stories, activities, and crafts:

• June 12 – Hobart Urban Preserve at 1400 Tyrone Road;

• June 26 – Troy Community Park at 200 Adams St.;

• July 10 – Troy Community Park at 200 Adams St.;

• July 24 – Lost Creek Reserve at 2385 State Route. 41.

No registration is required for these all-ages events.

Hiking the Arizona National Scenic Trail

Learn how Andy Niekamp, endured sun, heat, rain, wind, snow, sketchy water sources, and trail closures on our nation’s newest national scenic trail to complete this epic thru hike in the spring of 2023 on Tuesday, June 11 at 6:30 p.m.

Take an 800-mile journey from the Mexico border to the Utah state line on the Arizona Trail (AZT) through deserts, mountains, forests, canyons, wilderness, and history. The AZT winds through the Sonoran Desert, the Superstition Mountains, and the Mazatzal Wilderness on its way to the Mogollon Rim and majestic San Francisco Peaks, through the Grand Canyon, and onto the North Rim conifer forests of the Kaibab Plateau.

The TMCPL is located at 419 W. Main St., Troy. For more information, call the library at 937-339-0502 or visit www.tmcpl.org.