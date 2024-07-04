TMCPL announces upcoming July events

TROY — The Troy Miami County Public Library (TMCPL) announced several upcoming events.

Below are several July events:

• Join the TMCPL on Thursday, July 11 to elevate your bookshelf with custom-painted bookends decorated by you! All supplies will be provided. For teens in grades 6 to 12. Registration is required.

• Drop in to create a colorful nebula in a jars with the Maker Lab staff on Tuesday, July 16 from 5 to 7 p.m. Each participant will get to take home their creation. All supplies are provided. For school ages (grades 3-5), teens (grades 6-12) and adults. No registration is needed for this program. Call the lab at 937-703-3475 for more information. A library card and signed waiver are required by participants (by a parent or guardian for minors) for entry to the Maker Lab. Pre-sign your waiver at www.tmcpl.org.

• Drop in to create a colorful tutu with the Maker Lab staff on Thursday, July 18 from 5 to 7 p.m. Each participant will get to take home their creation. All supplies are provided. For kids of all ages preschool through teens and adults. No registration is needed for this program. Call the lab at 937-703-3475 for more information. A library card and signed waiver are required by participants (by a parent or guardian for minors) for entry to the Maker Lab. Pre-sign your waiver at www.tmcpl.org.

• Dive into a world of sensory exploration at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library on Friday, July 19 from 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Experience the tactile joy of kinetic sand, play with Play-Doh, make slime, aim your catapults, and engage in hands-on activities that stimulate the senses! Drop in for a fun-filled session where learning meets play, perfect for children, teens, and families. No registration is needed. Thank you to Dollar General Literacy Foundation for the grant to make this possible. Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library is located at 12 North Main Street in Pleasant Hill, Ohio. For more information, call the library at 937-676-2731.

• Learn about some of America’s 400-plus magnificent national parks, monuments, and historic sites at the TMCPL on Monday, July 22 at 6 p.m. There will be a slide show and artifacts on display. Presented by Hank Vaughan, retired science teacher and former Yellowstone Park Ranger. For adults. No registration is needed for this program.

• Come to the TMCPL will on Thursday, July 25 to harness the power of the sun with solar oven cooking! Learn how to make a DIY Solar Oven and cook a treat using the sun’s free and renewable energy. All supplies will be provided. For teens in grades 6-12. Registration is required. Please reserve a spot beginning Thursday, July 11 at www.tmcpl.org/libcal

The Troy-Miami County Public Library is located at 419 West Main St. For more information, call the library at 937- 339-0502 or visit their website, www.tmcpl.org.

The Troy-Miami County Public Library Maker Lab is located in the Hobart Government Center, Suite 210. For more information, call the lab at 937-703-4275 or visit their website, www.tmcpl.org/about/locations/makerlab