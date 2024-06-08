TMCPL announces upcoming June events

TROY — Here are some of the upcoming June events at the Troy-Miami County Public Library (TMCPL) and Maker Lab.

Magnificent Magnet Making

Have a magnificent time making magnets on Tuesday, June 18 at 11 a.m. There will be different styles to create to adorn lockers, refrigerators, or any magnetic surface. All supplies will be provided, This event is for teens in grades 6-12 and registration is required. To reserve a spot go to www.tmcpl.org/libcal.

Make and Print Stickers at the Maker Lab

Come to the Maker Lab to design a unique sticker on Tuesday, June 18 at 3 p.m. Participants will have the opportunity to design and print their stickers that day. This event is for teens and adults and registration is required. Please reserve a spot at www.tmcpl.org. Call the lab at 937-703-3475 for more information.

A library card and signed waiver are required by participants (by a parent or guardian for minors) for entry to the Maker Lab. Pre-sign the waiver at www.tmcpl.org.

Live Oregon Trail at Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library

Drop in at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library on Thursday, June 20 from 3 to 6 p.m. to embark on a historical journey through the Oregon Trail at the immersive library program. Live Oregon Trail will navigate through interactive stations, experiencing the challenges and triumphs pioneers faced on this iconic trail, providing a hands-on glimpse into the past for an unforgettable learning adventure. No registration is needed for this all ages’ event.

Slime Time at the Maker Lab

Drop in and make super cool slime with the Maker Lab staff on Thursday, June 20 from 5 to 7 p.m. Each participant will get to take their creation home. All supplies are provided. This event is designed for kids of all ages. No registration is needed for this program. Call the lab at 937-703-3475 for more information.

A library card and signed waiver are required by participants (by a parent or guardian for minors) for entry to the Maker Lab. Pre-sign your waiver at www.tmcpl.org.

DIY Memory Boards at Troy-Miami County Public Library

Participants will use their favorite photos, tickets, notes, and memorabilia in a unique, personalized display. Have fun creating memory boards to celebrate life’s unforgettable moments at the Troy-Miami County Public Library on Thursday, June 20 at 2 p.m. All supplies will be provided. Registration is required for this teen event at www.tmcpl.org/libcal.