TMCPL July events

TROY — The Troy-Miami County Public Library has several events scheduled for the month of July.

Below are various July events:

• Create Your Own Blooms with Troy-Miami County Public Library. Bring a touch of summer indoors with our delightful teen craft, making pipe cleaner flowers in mini terra-cotta pots on Tuesday, July 2, at 11 a.m. No watering is required! All supplies will be provided. For teens in grades 6-12. For teens in grades 6-12. Registration is required. Please reserve a spot beginning Tuesday, June 18 at www.tmcpl.org/libcal The Troy-Miami County Public Library is located at 419 W. Main St. in Troy, Ohio. For more information, call the library at (937) 339-0502 or visit our website, www.tmcpl.org

• Enjoy a summer evening and explore the history of Pleasant Hill on this guided walking tour with hosts Brian and Megan from the Troy Local History library on Tuesday, July 2, at 5 p.m. No registration is needed for this program. For adults. This tour involves walking outside the library. Please wear comfortable shoes and be prepared for the weather. If needed the rain date is Friday, July 5, at 5 pm. Call the library at 937-676-2731 for more information. Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library is located at 12 North Main Street in Pleasant Hill, Ohio. For more information, call the library at 937.676.2731 or visit our website, www.tmcpl.org

• Join us for magic, juggling, music, and more with Ranger Vic at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill on Tuesday, July 9. at 10 a.m. This will surely be a riot for all who attend and crowd participation is a must for this event. Ranger Vic (sometimes known as Happy the Clown) is a full-time educator of children with special needs and a variety of artists. No registration is needed for this program. Fun for any age! Thank you to The Friends of the Library for summer program funding! Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library is located at 12 North Main Street in Pleasant Hill, Ohio. For more information, call the library at 937.676.2731 or visit our website, www.tmcpl.org

• Join the Troy-Miami County Public Library on Thursday, July 11, to elevate your bookshelf with custom-painted bookends decorated by you! All supplies will be provided. For teens in grades 6-12. Registration is required. Please reserve a spot beginning Thursday, June 27 at www.tmcpl.org/libcal

• All Aboard for an Adventure with Troy Local History Library on Monday, July 15, at 6 p.m. Join Local Author Scott Trostel and learn about the development of the railroads and interurban locally. Scott has authored 50 books on these engineering marvels of yesteryear. No registration is needed for this program. For teens and adults. Presented at the Troy-Miami County Public Library, 419 W. Main St., Troy

