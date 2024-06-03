TMCS announces summer Taekwando classes

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services (TMCS) announces summer Taekwondo Classes at the TMCS building located at 3 E. Main St.

All classes run for ten weeks and cost $110 resident, $112 non-resident, Additional family members cost, $62 resident, $64 non-resident. Cost of uniforms and belt rank fees are paid directly to Patrick Jacobs, instructor of Jacobs Black Belt Academy LLC. Classes are family style, meaning adults and children may be in the same class.

The following classes are available:

• Beginner Taekwondo is for beginners ages 8 and up. Classes begin June 10 from 5:30 to 6:20 p.m. This class teaches the fundamentals of Taekwondo and is for white, orange and yellow belts only.

• Intermediate Taekwondo is offered for ages 8 and up and teaches the fundamentals of Taekwondo, sparring, and board breaking. Students must have camouflage, green, or purple belts to register. The session begins June 10 and runs from 6:30 to 7:20 p.m.

• Advanced Taekwondo is offered for ages 8 and up with a blue, brown, red, and black belt. Instruction includes free sparing, board breaks, and weapons training. The session begins on June 10, from 7:30 to 8:20 p.m.

• Adult Taekwondo class for ages 16 and older. This class is designed to develop the basic skills needed to progress to the next level of training. There is no prerequisite for this class, which is for all belt ranks. The session begins June 10 from 8:30 to 9:20 p.m.

Jacobs Black Belt Academy is a member of the Global Traditional Martial Arts (GTMA), which has evolved traditional martial arts to meet the modern needs of students. Putting self-defense and practicality first, GTMA’s traditional martial arts build confidence and prepare students to handle real-life situations mentally and physically.

TMCS is a local nonprofit organization responsible for identifying and meeting the needs of Tipp City and Monroe Township residents. They provide recreational, educational, cultural, and social service programs. Visit tmcomservices.org for more information.