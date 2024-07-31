TMCS announces upcoming August events

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services (TCMS) announced several upcoming events.

Below are several August events:

• TMCS offers a painting class taught by Samantha Graybill, Paint with Sam, on Aug. 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Each participant will complete a 16×20-inch painting of a wheat field. Graybill will instruct the class using the wet-on-wet oil techniques used by Bob Ross. This is a one-day class for ages 18 and older. The cost is $55 for Tipp City and Monroe Township residents and $57 for nonresidents. An additional $20 supply fee is paid directly to the instructor. The class is located in the Monroe Township building basement.

• Kate Johnsen, Medicare Resource Center, will unpack the basics of Medicare and explore ways to maximize your healthcare coverage and minimize your spending in a free class offered by TMCS at the Tipp City Public Library. The class is Making the Most of Your Medicare and takes place on Aug. 22, 5-6 p.m. There is no charge to attend, but registration is required.

• Lunches will be provided to children in Tipp Monroe Township beginning on June 10 and ending on Aug, 14. Lunch On Us is among the many social service programs TMCS offers. Each summer, TMCS provides lunches for local children at no cost. Lunches are available from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the Tipp City Global Methodist Church for pick-up only.

•Registration for the Annual TMCS Run for the Mums 5K is now open. The race will begin at 8 a.m. sharp on Saturday, Sept. 28, at Tipp City Park located at 418 N. Third St. Preregistration runs until Sept. 11 and costs $25 (includes t-shirt) or $20 with no shirt. Please note that online registration remains open from Sept. 12-18, costs $25, and does not include a shirt. For those who prefer to register on the day of the race, race day registration is available from 6:30-7:45 a.m. at the Tipp City Park Roundhouse and costs $25.

• TMCS offers a sewing class for ages 12 and older. Debbie Snider from the Honey Creek Quilt Shop will provide hands-on instruction on how to sew a casserole carrier while reviewing basic sewing knowledge and machine parts. The class will meet at the TMCS building on Aug. 15, 6-9 p.m. The cost for Tipp City and Monroe Township residents is $55, and for nonresidents, it is $57.

• Join the Tipp City Sneakers, a program designed for adults of all ages, and get walking. Walking is an excellent form of exercise accessible to just about everyone. It’s safe, simple, and doesn’t require practice or special equipment. The current goal for participants is to walk 100 miles between June 1 and Aug. 31.

• Tipp City and Monroe Township (July 1, 2024): Volunteer opportunities are available now for TMCS Lunch On Us summer lunch program, which runs from June 10 through Aug. 14. Kitchen help is needed to prepare meals, pack food, and clean up. Volunteers must be 16 years old.

• TMCS offers a painting class for ages 8-12 on Aug. 3 from 2-4 p.m. The instructor is Samantha Graybill, Paint with Sam. Each participant will complete an 11×14-inch painting of a snowy hill. Graybill will teach the class with hands-on instruction using Bob Ross kid’s acrylic paint. The cost is $30 for Tipp City and Monroe Township residents and $32 for nonresidents. An additional $15 supply fee is paid directly to the instructor. The class is held at the Monroe Township building in the basement.

• Create a delicious spaghetti dinner from start to finish that your child can replicate at home in a cooking class offered by TMCS and Kelly Downing. This confidence-boosting class for ages eight and older will hopefully get your child thinking about what other dinners they can produce at home for the family. The class is on Aug. 7 from 2-3:30 p.m. at the Tipp City Global Methodist Church. Attending costs $25 for Tipp City residents and $27 for nonresidents.

• Money workshop, which will be held at the Tipp City Public Library on Aug. 1 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., is for individuals who suffer from money struggles. The presenter is Melissa Baker, Independent Representative for Primerica. The workshop is free, but registration is required. You must be at least eighteen years old to attend.

• The Kids in the Kitchen series offered by TMCS and taught by Kelly Downing ends with a class called Muffin, Muffin, Who’s Got the Muffin. Participants will make a snack, part of a meal, and a dessert, all in a muffin pan. These recipes are perfect for on-the-go snacks that don’t come from a wrapper. Kids will delight in making these cute muffins just as much as eating them. The class is on Aug. 14 from 2-3:30 p.m. at the Tipp City Global Methodist Church. Attending costs $25 for Tipp City residents and $27 for nonresidents. Students must be ages four to seven and accompanied by an adult.

• Join TMCS for a Lunch and Learn program called How to Navigate Your Healthcare Needs. The program will be held at the Tipp City Public Library on Aug. 15 from noon-1 p.m. Participants are encouraged to bring a lunch. A sweet treat will be provided.

• TMCS offers a three-week Pilates class beginning July 31. All classes are held at the TMCS building from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. The cost is $40 for Tipp City and Monroe Township residents and $42 for non-residents. Drop-ins are welcome. The price is $14.

For more information and registration, visit tmcomservices.org.