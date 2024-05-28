TMCS announces upcoming June events

TIPP CITY—Tipp Monroe Community Services (TMCS) announces multiple upcoming events around Tipp City in June.

Sunday, June 2

ACT Test Prep

MIT alumnus Dave Dobos is hosting a five-hour ACT prep seminar. The cost for the class is $89 for residents and $91 for non-residents. The class will be held on Sunday, June 2 from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Tippecanoe Middle School.

This intensive, five-hour, in-person seminar, will teach students how to maximize their test scores by covering test format and structure, what content appears on the test, ACT-specific testing strategies, and time management strategies. Dobos has taught ACT classes for TMCS for over six years. Tuition includes the book Ace the ACT by Kelly Roell and subsequent online access to sample questions, answers, assessment, and content-area flash cards. To register and pay visit tmcomservices.org.

Wednesday, June 5

Play With Your Food

TMCS is partnering with Kelly Downing to offer a cooking series called Kids in the Kitchen this summer. Each class will teach basic cooking skills for children ages eight and older. The class is on June 5 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at the Tipp City Global Methodist Church. Attending costs $25 for Tipp City residents and $27 for nonresidents.

In the class, “Egg-cellent Idea”, students will learn about all things egg by discovering how to get a perfectly hard-boiled egg, scramble eggs, make a poached egg, and separate an egg. Finally, they will make a sweet treat using the magic of egg whites. Kids will build confidence in the kitchen as they discover all about the versatility of the humble egg.

Downing, who has taught cooking classes for TMCS, has passion for creating delightful food and volunteering to organize or cater events for non-profits.

The price does not include an additional $5 materials fee paid directly to the instructor. Visit tmcomservices.com to register and learn about other classes in this series.

Tuesday, June 11

Learn How To Paint A Lady Bug

Samantha Graybill will be hosting a painting class for ages six and up on June 11, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. The class will meet at the Tipp Center at 855 N. Third St. and is $25 for Tipp City and Monroe Township residents and $27 for nonresidents. There is an additional $8 supply fee paid directly to the instructor. Registration is required.

All students will paint the same painting. Graybill states, “Students will be taught correct painting methods but given the freedom to do it their way.”

Visit tmcomservices.org for more information and to register.

Monday, June 17 and 24

DRAWING 101: Youth and Adult

Mike Nygren will teach two days of drawing classes on June 17 and 24 at the Tipp City Senior Center.

These two-day classes are open for ages eleven to eighteen from 10 to 11 a.m. There will also be adult classes are also available from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Attending costs $25 for Tipp City and Monroe Township residents and $27 for nonresidents.

Nygren will teach participants to sketch various objects using 2D, 3D, perspectives, and shading. For more information about Nygren, visit his website, tenballoons.com.

All supplies are provided. For more information and to register, visit tmcomservices.org.