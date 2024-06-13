TMCS announces Vacation at the Park themes

TIPP CITY—Tipp Monroe Community Services (TMCS) is offering a summer program called Vacation at the Park.

This camp will be held at the Tipp City Park Round House on weekdays from 9 a.m. to noon. The cost is $90 per resident and $110 nonresident per week. There is no camp the week of July 4.

Each week, counselors, known as green shirts, will guide participants ages 4 to 9 through six weeks of summer fun. The program is designed to get children active, learn new skills, be creative, make new friends, and encourage independence by taking on new challenges.

“Different organizations, through their public education programs, will visit weekly to share their knowledge with the participants,” said Katie Sonnanstine, organizer of the event.

Vickie Knisley-Henry from Miami County Public Health, Linda Raterman from Miami Soil & Water Conservation District, and Ranger Vic will visit the camp this year. Challenge Island will present Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) activities as well.

Participants will make themed crafts, have scavenger hunts, play games, color, and complete STEM activities related to the week’s theme. Sonnanstine encourages everyone interested to sign up early on the TMCS website. Space is limited.

This year’s themes and dates are as follows:

Dino Explorers, June 17 to 21: This week offers a unique opportunity for participants to become dinosaur hunters, explore the world of prehistoric creatures, perform exciting dinosaur digs, and create fossil replicas. In addition, there will be fun games and crafts, including making dinosaur glitter globes and sun catchers. And as the week’s highlight, participants will hatch dinosaur eggs.

The World of Cartoon Characters, June 24 to 28: Share your love of cartoon characters with other participants while making crafts, playing games, and participating in activities related to fictitious cartoon heroes and their sidekicks.

Splashtacular, July 8 to 12 and/or July 29 to Aug. 2: Jump into this wet and wild week with oodles of water games and activities. Come splash, drip, and spray with water balloons, water wars, and wet challenges. No one will stay dry this week. Both sessions are identical.

Shark Week, July 15 to 19: Don’t go in the water…shark week is coming! This week’s participants will be submerged in a fun-filled week of educational crafts and activities about sharks.

Dr. Chaos is Back, July 22 to 26: Would-be scientists will mix slimy concoctions and blast off rockets. The week will be filled with games, crafts, and science-related activities.

This year’s Summer Vacation at the Park is sponsored, in part, by Monroe Federal, Thrivent Action Teams, and Main Street Financial – Thrivent – Matt Buehrer. Visit the TMCS website and Facebook page for updated information on each week.

Volunteers needed for Lunch on Us program

Volunteer opportunities are available now for the TMCS Lunch on Us summer program, which runs from June 10 through Aug. 14. Kitchen help is needed to prepare meals, pack food, and clean up. Volunteers must be 16 years old.

Lunch on Us provides free lunches to children in Tipp City and Monroe Township during the summer months at the Global Methodist Church in Tipp located at 8 W. Main St. weekdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This free program includes one pick-up location and seven delivery locations. Lunches will not be served July 1 to 5.

TMCS is a local nonprofit organization responsible for identifying and meeting the needs of Tipp City and Monroe Township residents. They provide recreational, educational, cultural, and social service programs. Visit their website at tmcomservices.org for more information.