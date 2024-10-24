TMCS hosts Halloween Extravaganza

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services (TMCS) held its Annual Halloween Extravaganza on Monday, Oct. 21.

The parade has been a Tipp City tradition since 1980. Families gathered at Broadway Elementary School and paraded downtown, ending at the Zion Lutheran Church parking lot. There was a costume judging contest, games, balloons, and witches, said a TMCS press release.

There were approximately 220 participants this year. Several Tipp City Police vehicles, a Tipp City fire truck, TMCS, and Tippecanoe High School Marching Band members participated in the parade. The band dressed in costumes and played Halloween music. Ranger Vic, a local icon, rode his bicycle in the parade and made balloon animals at the party. The Witches of Dow Street also participated in the parade and judged the costume contest.

According to Denise Gross, community relations coordinator, in the release, “This is one of our favorite events of the year. Everyone has a great time, and we enjoy seeing the wonderful and creative costumes.”

The winners of the best costumes were:

• Infant – PreK — first: Augustus Gorrell, Augustusaurus the Dino; second: Wyatt Taylor, Woody; third: Blake, Mal and Devin Koenig, Rapunzel;

• Kindergarten — First grade – first: Mallory Elchinger, scare crow; second: Esmae Thornberry, spaghetti and meatballs; third: Kathryn Lawson, giraffe;

• Second-Third grade: first: Wyatt Berbach, Beetle Juice; second: Mathew Hellman, SWAT; third: Abraham Liebig, Peter Pan;

• Fourth-Fifth grade: first: Grace Queen, Queen of Hearts; second: Arya Wheeler, Taylor Swift; third: Della Grosek, Boba tea;

• Sixth grade and up: First: Kayleigh Elchinger, Target employee; second: Lucas Wheeler, Michael Myers; third: Maxwell Elrich and Dawson Vocke, pigs;

Each winner received a certificate and a goody bag filled with candy, toys, and a gift card. To view the photos taken at the event, visit the TMCS Facebook page.

The TMCS Halloween Extravaganza is an annual event with games, a costume-judging contest, and a parade. Businesses and organizations are welcome to participate by donating items, volunteering for the event, or providing a game.

For more information on how you can help with this or other TMCS events, call 937-667-8631.