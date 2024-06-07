TMCS offering writers camp

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services (TMCS) is offering a writer’s camp for grades 3-6, 10 a.m. to noon from June 24 to 28 at the TMCS office, located at 3 E. Main St.

The cost is $35 for residents and $37 for nonresidents (includes one copy of the journal).The camp will allow participants to participate in a community of writers to enjoy writing and fine-tuning writing skills.

Students will work on individual and group projects and choose compositions to be included in a professionally printed camp journal with instructor Marilee Lake.

Lake taught in the Tipp City Exempted School District for 35 years and served as the gifted education coordinator. In addition to teaching language arts, she taught creative writing and independent study at the middle school level. She has two published books and coauthored a play. She is currently the President and Literary Chair of the Tipp City Area Arts Council and plays auxiliary percussion in the Tippecanoe Community Band.

TMCS is a local nonprofit organization responsible for identifying and filling the needs of Tipp City and Monroe Township residents. They provide recreational, educational, cultural, and social service programs. For more information on the programs offered at TMCS, visit tmcomservices.org.