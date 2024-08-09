TMCS picked for grant

TIPP CITY — Give Where You Live (GWYL) of Miami County selected Tipp Monroe Community Services to receive grant funds at its Aug. 8 meeting.

GWYL is a group of women and men who have the desire to support charitable organizations impacting Miami County. They started in 2015, and are a Giving Circle patterned after the operations of 100+ Women. To date, we have donated over $274,000 to Miami County charities.

They meet in person four times a year to provide grants to charities that improve the lives of people living in Miami County. Any member can nominate a Miami County charity; it had 12 different charities nominated for the Aug. 8 meeting.

From the 12 nominations, three charities were randomly selected, and they were: Miami County Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, Tipp Monroe Community Services, and the Miami County YMCA. Representatives from these organizations made five-minute presentations about their organizations. Their presentations were followed by a five-minute question-and-answer segment, and members voted for the charity of their choice. The top vote-getting charity was TMCS, and they will receive the August 2024 GWYL Grant. Grant funding comes from each of the members’ commitment to donate $100 to the charity selected by the group.