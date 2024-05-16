Tournament Baseball Roundup

PIQUA —The Piqua baseball team lost a tough game Monday in D-I sectional action at Hardman Field.
The Indians finished at 16-10 with a 3-2 loss to Lebanon.
Piqua had loaded the bases in the seventh inning on a hit batter and two walks with two outs before Lebanon got an out to end the game.
Piqua had rallied from a 2-0 deficit.
In the second inning, Mason Davis, Josh Heath and Zander Mason all walked and Davis scored on a wild pitch.
In third, Mickey Anderson singles, moved to second on a fielder’s choice and scored on a single by Hunter Steinke.
Piqua got out of a jam in the fourth.
Lebanon had runners on first and third with one out when Owen Shawler caught a fly ball in right field and threw a strike to catcher Zander Mason for an inning-ending double play.
But, Lebanon would get one more run and Piqua did not score again.
Anderson was 2-for-3 at the plate and Davis and Hunter Steinke combined on a seven-hitter, striking out one and walking two.
Greeneview 2,
Miami East 1
CASSTOWN — The Miami East baseball team lost in D-III sectional action Wednesday.
Luke Hamaker was 2-for-3 and combined with Connor Apple on a five-hitter, striking out four and walking five.
Troy Christian 5,
Lehman Catholic 0
SIDNEY — The Troy Christian baseball team made the most of four hits for a 5-0 win at Lehman Catholic in D-IV sectional action Wednesday.
Troy Christian will play at Southeastern at 5 p.m. Monday in a district semifinal.
Will Twiss was 2-for-3 at the plate with a double and Judah Simmons pitched a three-hitter, striking out 12.
JD Barhorst had a double for Lehman Catholic.
Korban Schmiesing and Turner Lachey combined on a four-hitter, striking out seven and walking one.
Covington 3,
FM 1
COVINGTON — The Covington baseball team topped Franklin Monroe in D-IV sectional action.
Covington will play at Fort Loramie at 5 p.m. Monday in a D-IV district semifinal.
Tyler Jay pitched a four-hitter, striking out seven and walking one.
Bradford 6,
Riverside 0
BRADFORD — Tucker Miller hurled a three-hitter as Bradford baseball advanced in D-IV sectional action.
Bradford will host Cedarville in a D-IV district semifinal at 5 p.m. Monday.
He struck out eight, walked one and helped himself at the plate by going 2-for-3 with a triple.
Owen Canan was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs and Garrett Trevino was 2-for-2.
Newton 7,
Botkins 1
PLEASANT HILL — The Newton baseball team advanced in D-IV sectional action Wednesday.
The Indians will host the Tri-County North at 5 p.m. Monday in a district semifinal.
Cole Alexander and Brady Downing had two RBIs each for Newton.
Austin Tippie and Ty Schauer combined on a two-hitter, striking out 11 and walking four.
MONDAY
Milton-Union 9,
Northwestern 4
WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union baseball team advanced with a 9-4 win over Northwestern in D-III sectional baseball action.
The Bulldogs will play at top seed Versailles Wednesday.
Peyton Nichols was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Wyatt Kimmel had two RBIs and Hunter Fraley was 2-for-3.
Kimmel pitched a seven-hitter, striking out two and walking four.