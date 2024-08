TROY — The city of Troy is inviting the public to a town hall meeting on the city’s proposed comprehensive plan on Thursday, Aug. 15.

The town hall will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the newly renovated Troy Junior High School Library, 556 Adams St.

The comprehensive plan has been in development since December of 2023 and will help shape the future of Troy for the next 20 years.

For more information on the proposed plan, visit https://www.troyohio.gov/132/City-of-Troy-Comprehensive-Plan