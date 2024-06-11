TPD warns of car break-ins, seeks suspects

It appears a window punch was used to break into six vehicles, primarily targeting purses and wallets, at Duke Park on Troy-Sidney Road in Troy on Sunday, June 9, between 1 and 5 p.m. Troy Police is warning the public to be aware when leaving valuables in vehicles and is seeking help to find the suspect(s). Courtesy photo from Troy Police Department

TROY — Troy Police Department (TPD) is warning the public about vehicles being broken into at Duke Park, and to be aware of valuables left in vehicles in public parking areas.

According to TPD, six vehicles were broken into on Sunday, June 9, between 1 and 5 p.m., at Duke Park on Troy-Sidney Road. Police Capt. Zac Mumford said some vehicles had a window punched out, while at least one other was left unlocked and had items stolen out of it.

TPD’s Facebook page alerted the public saying, “several valuables were stolen from six cars at Duke Park during the baseball games. It appears that the suspects used a window punch to break into the vehicles, primarily targeting purses and wallets.”

Last year some vehicles were reported to have been broken into at other public areas of Troy, such as at Troy Jr. Baseball Knoop Complex on Eldean Road, but this is the first time TPD has received reports of car break-ins this year.

“This is the first time anytime recently. We had some (reported) last summer,” Mumford said.

No witnesses saw the thefts take place, Mumford said. He noted that some of the vehicles targeted and broken into were a little more (upscale) such as a Lincoln and a Cadillac

“If you have valuables, remove them from your car. If you can’t, you don’t want them to be able to be seen,” he advised.

Anyone with any information about the suspects of these break-ins, please contact Sgt. Nick Freisthler at [email protected] or by calling 937-399-7525 ext. 1436.