Trace Adkins to perform at Hobart Arena

Adkins

TROY — In a show presented by Honeywell Arts & Entertainment and the Hobart Arena, Trace Adkins is set to bring his Somewhere In America Tour to Troy on Thursday, Nov. 7.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 19 at 10 a.m.

Towering baritone Trace Adkins has sold more than 11 million albums and charted more than 20 singles in his 25 years in Nashville, said a press release from Honeywell Arts & Entertainment. Adkins is known for his dynamic baritone and fiery, always-memorable live performances. He broke out in 1996 with his debut album, “Dreamin’ Out Loud,” cracking the Top 5 of Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart with “Every Light In the House Is On.” His top singles include “You’re Gonna Miss This,” “Ladies Love Country Boys,” “Songs About Me,” “Every Light in the House,” “Chrome,” and “Just Fishin.”

Now, with 25 all-new tracks to celebrate the 25th anniversary of his “Dreamin’ Out Loud” debut, Adkins brings it all together. Steeped in the cultural melting-pot of his Louisiana upbringing, Adkins’ 13th studio album “The Way I Wanna Go” finds him leaning into a lone-wolf spirit, and continuing down the road which made him a shapeshifting member of the Grand Ole Opry.

Produced by Mickey Jack Cones and Derek George and to be released by Verge Records, it touches on all aspects of Adkins’ hit-making career–from profound traditional balladry to clever-Country party anthems. And with a sound that ranges from timeless twang to beat-driven bravado, it brings a who’s who of unpredictable guests along for the ride. All-star collaborators include Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, Stevie Wonderon harmonica, Snoop Dogg,Pitbull, Keb’ Mo’ and Melissa Etheridge. And Adkins’ creative craftsmanship is sharper than ever.

Tickets to the Trace Adkins show will be available starting this Friday, July 19, at 10 a.m. and will be available at the Hobart Arena box office. 255 Adams St., Troy, online at www.hobartarena.com, or by phone at 937-339-2911.

Box office hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets will be available at $49 and $59, and $69 with limited seating available for $99.

Visit www.hobartarena.com, www.traceadkins.com, and follow @traceadkins on social media for the latest news and tour information.