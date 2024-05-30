Troy announces Strawberry Festival road closures

TROY—The city of Troy announced downtown road closures due to the upcoming Strawberry Festival this weekend.

Starting at 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, the public square will be closed, and adjoining blocks will be closed to Water Street, Mulberry Street, Franklin Street, and Plum Street. Cherry Street and Walnut Street will be closed from Franklin to Water Street.

Starting at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 31, North Market Street will be closed from Water Street to Staunton Road (including the North Market Bridge). All roads will be reopened by the morning of Monday, June 3.

For more information about the Strawberry Festival, go to www.troystrawberryfest.com. Current and upcoming road closures can be viewed on the road closures map at www.troyohio.gov/1899/Map-Gallery.