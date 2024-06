TROY — South Dorset Road in Troy will be closed to through traffic from Arthur Avenue to McKaig Avenue starting Monday, June 24, at 6 a.m.

The purpose of the road closure is for a water main installation, according to a city of Troy press release.

The road is expected to reopen on Wednesday, June 26, at 5 p.m.

The release also states South Dorsett Road will be open to through traffic during non-working hours.