Troy baseball advances to district semifinals with win over Miamisburg

Troy pitcher Caleb Akins fires a strike Thursday in Troy’s 6-1 win over Miamisburg in D-I sectional action at the Market Street diamond. Troy’s Aidan Gorman dives into third base with a triple Thursday. Troy shortstop Ryder Kirtley takes away a base hit with a diving catch. Troy second baseman Ryan Block gets a force out on Miamisburg’s Billy Osmanski Thursday.

TROY — Same team, different place.

After the Troy baseball team topped Miamisburg 6-1 Thursday in D-I sectional action, the Trojans will face Beavercreek in a district semifinal for a straight year.

This time, the game will be played at Beavercreek, 17-6.

The Trojans improved to 21-6 with the win, while Miamisburg dropped to 11-16.

“We beat Beavercreek at our place last year,” Troy coach Ty Welker said. “Coach Long does a great job wit those guys. We know they will be ready to play.”

Troy avenged an earlier loss to Miamisburg with the win.

“It was one of those midweek, throw anybody games,” Welker said. “We lost to them in 10 innings.”

Troy righthander Caleb Akins hurled a two-hitter, striking out 10 and walking two.

“He would probably tell you he didn’t have his best stuff,” Welker said. “But, he did a nice job. He would probably like to have the sixth inning back when they scored their run.”

The run was unearned, coming on a throwing error.

Troy took control with a four-run second innings.

Matthew Hempker led off the inning with a towering home run.

“That was his first home run of the season,” Welker said.

After two were out, Evan Kaiser walked and Brody Hoke singled.

Aidan Gorman then drilled a two-run triple to make it 3-0.

“Aidan (Gorman) came through with a big hit there,” Welker said.

Gorman drew a balk from the pitcher to score and make it 4-0.

Troy made it 6-0 in the fourth.

Kaiser had a single and Hoke put down a sacrifice bunt.

Gorman had a RBI single and would come around to score on Hayden Frey’s fielder’s choice.

Gorman was 2-for-4 for the game with three RBIs and Kaiser was 2-for-2.

