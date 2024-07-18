Troy BOE OKs tax levy renewal proposal

By Eamon Baird

TROY — The Troy Board of Education OK’d proceeding with a renewal tax levy to appear on the November ballot at its meeting on Monday, July 15.

As stated in the agenda, the Troy City School District will pose to voters the question of levying a renewal tax outside of the 10-mill constitutional limitation for the benefit of the Troy City School District for the purpose of general permanent improvements at a rate of 1.1 mills for each $1 of taxable value, that the county auditor estimates will collect $777,000 annually. This amounts to $23 for each $100,000 of the auditor’s appraised value for the period of five years, commencing with tax year 2025, and collection in year 2026.

“This is the second step of a two-step process of giving to submit all the paperwork to the Board of Elections for appearance on the November Ballot,” Treasurer Jeff Price said, adding the tax rate of the levy has slightly reduced due to a slight increase in valuation of the district.

Price must submit a copy of the resolution to the board of elections at least 90 days before the election.

The board discussed forming a committee to help provide information on the proposed levy, and what improvements the funds would be used for.

“With the levy, the messaging could be a little more crisp, clear, and concise on what it’s for,” BOE President Susan Borchers said.

“I think Jeff [Price] has provided some information in past meeting son the targets for the funds to be spent,” Board member Levi Fox said.

The board also approved Price’s financial report after he gave a brief update.

“We ended the fiscal year slightly lower than what we anticipated and that’s due to three items,” Price said. “We had several invoices come in and were due, dealing with federal funds after the cutoff day for requesting federal funds, in the middle of June. Therefore, we had to advance funds lowering our general fund balance,”

Price added the district had a slight uptick in medical claims in June and the junior high moved forward with a project replacing LED light bulbs in the media center.

“Otherwise, the Fiscal year end went pretty smooth,” Price said.

The board also approved the following:

• The personnel agenda which included the following resignations or retirements: Haley DePoy, junior high educational aide at the; Karyn Durbin, junior high behavioral support assistant; Nancy Franklin, school counselor at Forest; Sierra Simon, second grade teacher at Heywood; and Alivia Link, substitute teacher.

• The following new hires: Olivia Buhrman, first grade teacher at Heywood; Michele Drake, third grade teacher at Heywood; James Jansen, junior high math teacher; Rachel Mahoney, junior high intervention specialist; Megan Modschiedler, first grade teacher at Cookson; Kelsey Kirchner, third grade teacher at Heywood; Karl Ratermann, high school math teacher; Kayla Walker, kindergarten teacher at Hook; Cassandra Norman, district school psychiatrist; Macy Fuller, first grade teacher at Cookson; Sarah Byram, fifth grade teacher at Concord; Rebekka Egbert, district school psychologist; and Tony Schaaf, fourth grade teacher at Hook.

• For Superintendent Chris Piper and Treasurer Jeff Price to both receive 4% increases of their annual salary.

In other business, the board approved the following resolutions:

• A retroactive purchase to Trotwood Madison City Schools for $23,703.17.

• To accept gifts and give thanks for the following: $20,000 from the Troy Music Boosters to the Troy Band to be used as needed; $1,200 from Figure the Odds LLC to the ASTRA Club of Troy High School; and $513.96 from Kroger to the Van Cleve Sixth Grade Building to be used as needed.

• The 2024-2025 Student Code of Conduct and Handbooks for all Troy City Schools.

• The 2024-2025 student fee schedule for all Troy City Schools.

• An overnight trip to Kelleys Island for the Cross-Country team from Aug. 5-7.