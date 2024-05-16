Troy BOE removes two books from libraries

By Eamon Baird

[email protected]

TROY — The Troy Board of Education (BOE) held a special review of nine books during their meeting on Monday, May 13.

Bob Eyink addressed board members during the meeting about whether the books in question should remain in Troy school libraries.

“I’m here on behalf of other parents and members of the Troy Community to understand that some of these books use profanities and all are adding to the sexualization of our children and adding to the mental health problems of our youth,” Eyink said.

Eyink also spoke about the committee referring to the “banning” of books.

“This process is a choice. It’s a choice of what materials are included at Troy Schools. Many students in our area choose not to include any of these books. I’m asking the board to choose not to include these books at Troy Schools,” Eyink added.

Eyink originally filed a complaint with the board at their meeting on June 12, 2023.

“I come here with other parents in mind, that have the same concerns,” Eyink said during the June meeting during the public comment portion of the meeting. “I am submitting requests for review of nine books in the high school, junior high and Van Cleve libraries.”

Superintendent Chris Piper addressed the board before they voted on the books.

“We do have a policy that speaks to how this is handled. When Mr. Eyink brought his concern, committees were assembled to read the books and discuss the merits of the complaint and to make a recommendation to me the superintendent for what they thought should happen with the books,” Piper said.

After that meeting a special committee was formed to review the books in question.

“Once the final recommendation was sent, I reviewed all the materials, the complaint, the notes from the committee and made a final determination for each book individually, which I then shared with the board and Mr. Eyink,” Piper said.

BOE President Susan Borchers asked Piper if any of the books in question are used in curriculum.

“No, they’re all just available by choice,” Piper said.

The board agreed to remove two more books from the Troy School Libraries: “Magical Boy” and “Some Assembly Required: The Not-So-Secret Life of a Transgender Teen,” and confirmed the committee’s decision regarding the book “Beyond Magenta” which was removed from circulation in August 2023.

The board voted on the following books, which were originally voted on by the committee in August 2023:

• “Beyond Magenta” — removed from circulation. Affirmed by the board 5-0.

• “Being Transgender” — retained in the high school library. A motion to reverse the decision by Levi Fox and Sarah Davis. Motion failed in a vote 2 yeas, 3 nays (Borchers, Theresa Packard, and Ben Redick).

• “Becoming Nicole” — retained in the high school library. Motion to affirm by the board 3 yeas (Borchers, Packard and Redick); to 2 nays (Davis and Fox).

• “Magical Boy” — moved from the junior high library to the high school library. Motion to affirm by the board by Packard and Borchers. Motion failed with 2 yeas to 3 nays (Davis, Fox, and Redick).

• “Freakboy” — retained in the high school library. Motion to reverse by Fox and Davis. Motion failed with 2 yeas and 3 nays. (Borchers, Packard and Redick).

• “Pumpkin: This Year’s a Drag” – retained in the high school library. Motion to reverse by Fox and Davis. Motion failed with 2 yeas and 3 nays (Borchers, Packard, and Redick).

• “Being Jazz: My Life as a (Transgender) Teen” – retained in the high school library. Motion to affirm by Packard and Borchers. Motion passed with 3 yeas 2 nays (Davis and Fox).

• “Some Assembly Required: The Not-So-Secret Life of a Transgender Teen” – retained in the high school library. Motion to affirm by Borchers and Packard. Motion failed with 2 yeas and 3 nays (Davis, Fox, and Redick).

• “Middle School is a Drag: You Better Werk!” – retained in the Van Cleve library. A motion to affirm by Packard and Redick. Motion passed with 3 yeas to 2 nays (Davis and Fox).

At the end of the meeting Davis addressed the media regarding the term “book banning.”

“I don’t want this to be book banning. This is age-appropriate material and removing sexual content,” Davis said.