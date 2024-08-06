Troy boys second at Urbana Invitational; Tippecanoe girls win Lady Bucc Invitational

Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Tippecanoe’s Olivia Kreusch chips on to the fifth green Monday at Echo Hills at the Lady Bucc Invvitational. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Piqua’s Aubree Carroll hits her approach shot to the second green Monday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Jacy King watches her drive on the 13th hole Monday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Milton-Union’s Emersyn Freisthler unleashes her tee shot on the 13th hole Monday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Miami East’s Bianca Stevens lines up her putt on the fifth green Monday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Bethel’s Ava Tallmadge hits out of trouble on the 18th hole Monday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Covington’s Bella Batdorf watches her approach shot to the second hole Monday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

URBANA — The Troy boys golf team had a second-place finish Monday at the Urbana Invitational.

Mechanicsburg won with 319 and Troy followed it with 329,

Casey Beckner led Troy, finishing second overall with a 77.

“Casey (Beckner) needed this round for his confidence,” Troy coach Mark Evilsizor said. “He shot one-under par on the back nine at Urbana Country Club, a great score. Casey is going to have a fantastic senior season. This could be the round that jump starts his senior season. Casey loves to compete and is great in the middle of the lineup.”

Mitchel Sargent had a 79.

“Mitchell (Sargent) had an uncharacteristic front nine, but battled to an even-par back (nine),” Evilsizor said. “He showed maturity and patience in his game today.”

Other Troy scores were Isaac Burns 86, Van Davis 87 and Matthew Hempker 91.

“Isaac (Burns) needs to find a way to close his rounds,” Evilsizor said. “He had a fantastic middle part of the round. Isaac is a really good player who has the ability to go low. Van Davis is going to be fine. He played so well for us at the end of the season last year and played a great deal of tournament golf in the off-season. Van’s game keeps improving and there is no double he will be solid all season.”

Troy was scheduled to play at Pipestron Tuesday in the Miamisburg Invitational, before playing in the Dan Kendig Invitational Wednesday at Echo Hills.

Bethel 158,

Milton-Union 191

TIPP CITY — The Bethel boys golf team got a TRC win over Milton-Union at Homestead Golf Course Monday.

Mike Halleg was medalist with 36 and Joshua Fiery carded 37 on the front nine.

Other Bees scores were Gabe Veldman 40, Philip Dix 42, Logan Norris 44 and Owen Moorman 59.

Milton-Union scores included Austin Hodkin 45, Hunter Fraley 48, Brian Wooddell 48, Keaton Jones 50, William Coate 54 and Landon Ratcliff 62.

Bethel 169,

Brookville 196

NEW CARLISLE — Bethel opened the season with a win at Sugar Isle.

Mike Halleg was medalist with 38 and Josh Fiery had a 39.

Other Bethel scores were Logan Norris 44, Owen Moorman 48, Gabe Veldman 49 and Ryder Cornwell 50.

GIRLS

Tippecanoe wins

Lady Bucc Invite

PIQUA — The Tippecanoe girls golf team kept things rolling with a 40-shot win at the Lady Bucc Invitational Monday.

Tipp shot 161, Piqua was seventh with 428, Troy was 10th with 442, Bethel was 12th with 448, Milton-Union was 13th with 448, Miami East was 14th with 455 and Covington was 16th.

Olivia Kreusch led the Red Devils, shooting a 77 to finish second overall.

Other Tipp scores were Ella Berning 84, Kylee Schreiner 100, Ava Hanrahan 100, Bristol Kovaleski 105 and Adelyn Deppen 119.

Tipp was coming off winning the Lady Blazer Invitational with a 390 score.

Berning was second with 83 and Kreusch was fourth with 87.

Other Tipp scores were Hanrahan 110, Kylee Schreiner 110, Kovaleski 111 and Maya Schrenier 125.

Piqua scores included Aubree Carroll 95, Jenna Snyder 95, Haylie Schultz 119, Kaylie Hittle 119, Emery Kuhlman 122 and Bethany Howard 127.

Troy scores included Morgan Maxwell 100, Myah Bitemo 104, Malela Bitemo 117, Jacy King 121, Ava Smith 127 and Megan Sowers 143.

Milton-Union scores included Addison Case 100, Emersyn Fresithler 100, Scarlett Crowe 114 and Evie Dehus 134.

Miami East scores included Bianca Stevens 97, Addison Register 114, Sophie Minnich 115 and Evelyn Potter 129.

Covington scores were Bella Batdorf 107, Caleigh Edgell 111 and Emma Ouellette 134.

