Troy celebrates Juneteenth

Members of the Scoom Squad (T.R.S.S. Drum Corp), of Dayton, lead the Juneteenth march as they begin their walk on Saturday, June 15, through the downtown Troy streets. A large group joined in the walk with the Troy Police Department providing an escort as the sounds of percussion filled the streets with many coming out of their homes videotaping and photographing the event. The march ended at McKaig and Race Park where a celebration continued with food, music and activities. Kathleen Leese | For Miami Valley Today Individuals attending the Juneteenth celebration at McKaig and Race Park, in Troy on Saturday, June 15, stopped by a tent where free books were being given out. The books focused on stories about slavery and related issues and was a popular stop for those attending the event. Kathleen Leese | For Miami Valley Today

By Kathleen Leese

For Miami Valley

TROY — The sounds of drums filled the streets in downtown Troy on Saturday, June 15, during the Juneteenth celebration, march and gathering at McKaig and Race Park. Those in attendance, who celebrated the emancipation of slaves in the United States, enjoyed food, activities and music.

The Juneteenth march, which began at First Place Christian Center in downtown Troy with the Troy Police Department providing an escort, was led by the Scoom Squad (T.R.S.S. Drum Corp), of Dayton, and was directed by Montrea Blackshear. Prior to the beginning of the march, Blackshear said they have performed in Versailles, New Bremen, St. Mary’s and other locations.

This event is one of the first for the group this year; Blackshear said, “we do it because we love it.”

He said it is an opportunity for the group to “celebrate” what the day means, adding it “means a lot to me. To see everyone together means a lot.”

A large number of people from the community joined the Scoom Squad as they weaved their way through the historic area of downtown Troy, some carrying banners and enjoying the sunny day. Several local residents came out of their homes to greet the marchers.

Kellie Johnson, of Dayton, one of those in attendance, said, “we’re celebrating history.” Johnson said it is important for children to attend and learn about their history. She said that there is still a distance to go in bringing about change.

“It’s a mixture. We’ve got some positive and non-positive. We can come together,” Johnson said, noting she still experiences discrimination, but has a solution to it. “I just pray about it, ask God to forgive them, show them a better way.”

Alando Barnett, of Troy, brought his grandson to experience Juneteenth, and said it is “a celebration of the slaves who found out they were free.” But he adds, “for me, (it is) unity. A big celebration of people coming together.”

Barnett’s 11-year-old grandson, Elijah Dunbar, a student at Troy Christian School, was enjoying the event and said it was a “nice celebration.”

Xavier Chavis, 12, a Troy Junior High School student, was also enjoying the celebration. “It’s fun.” He added he was glad to have his family attend.

After arriving at the park, those in attendance heard from the Rev. Kima Cunningham, pastor of Richards Chapel United Methodist Church, Troy. Cunningham spoke about the history that led to the event and following prayers by two young men in attendance, the crowd was able to enjoy music, a variety of tents set up by local organizations and had the opportunity to get free books chronicling the story of slavery and the freedom that followed. There was also a cookout and other food available.

The role of food in telling the story of slavery was part of a display at the event. It included information on mixed greens, described as a food representing the “survival and resourcefulness” of the African American people in the United States. Other foods included Hoppin’ John, brisket, chicken and cornbread, all important to those who lived in slavery.

Clarence Stafford, 81, a Troy resident, sat in a lawn chair enjoying the activities and said the event “brings back a lot of memories, good ones.” He added, “I’ve seen it (culture) change slowly. We have a long way to go.” But he said, events like the Juneteenth celebration, “pulls people together.”

The official Juneteenth holiday will be observed on Wednesday, June 19, and local, state and federal offices including the post office and banks will be closed in observance of the holiday.

The writer is a regular contributor to Miami Valley Today.