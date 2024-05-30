Troy Christian beats Bradford 13-8 in regional semi, advances to final

Bradford’s Tucker Miller dives back towards first as Troy Christian’s Jacob Grossnickle waits for the throw during the Division IV regional semifinals on Thursday at Princeton High School. Luke Gronneberg | AIM Media Midwest Troy Christian’s Judah Simmons pitches against Bradford during the Division IV regional semifinals on Thursday at Princeton High School. Luke Gronneberg | AIM Media Midwest Bradford’s Garrett Trevino throws to first as Troy Christian’s Andrew Knostman ducks on his way towards third during the Division IV regional semifinals on Thursday at Princeton High School. Luke Gronneberg | AIM Media Midwest Bradford’s Garrett Trevino swings against Troy Christian during the Division IV regional semifinals on Thursday at Princeton High School. Luke Gronneberg | AIM Media Midwest Bradford’s Colton Gambill runs up on a ball hit to right field during the Division IV regional semifinals on Thursday at Princeton High School. Luke Gronneberg | AIM Media Midwest Bradford’s Ryan Hocker picks up a ground ball as Troy Christian’s Andrew Knostman runs past on his way towards second during the Division IV regional semifinals on Thursday at Princeton High School. Luke Gronneberg | AIM Media Midwest Bradford’s Tucker Miller pitches against Troy Christian during the Division IV regional semifinals on Thursday at Princeton High School. Luke Gronneberg | AIM Media Midwest Troy Christian’s Marcus O’Neal swings against Bradford during the Division IV regional semifinals on Thursday at Princeton High School. Luke Gronneberg | AIM Media Midwest Troy Christian’s Ryan Waltz attempts to tag Bradford’s Landon Wills at second during the Division IV regional semifinals on Thursday at Princeton High School. Luke Gronneberg | AIM Media Midwest

CINCINNATI — Troy Christian didn’t give up a run in its first three postseason games but faced adversity in a Division IV regional semifinal on Thursday.

The Eagles endured the adversity and pulled away in the seventh.

Troy Christian scored six runs in the top seventh and ran away to beat Bradford 13-6 at Cincinnati Princeton High School. The Eagles (11-15) advance to face the winner of Russia, which beat Gailion Northmor 6-2 in the second regional semifinal today at Princeton. Friday’s regional final is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. in Cincinnati.

The Eagles scored six runs on three hits, three walks and one hit batter in the top of the fourth to take a 6-1 lead, then Bradford scored five runs on five hits and one walk in the bottom half to tie it.

Troy Christian took a 7-6 lead in the fifth. Paul McDonald hit a one-out single on a line drive to center, then Jacob Grossnickle was hit by a pitch with one out. Andrew Knostman drove in a run on a line-drive single to right field, but Grossnickle was thrown out advancing to third.

Bradford hit two singles in the bottom half and had runners on third and first with two outs. After a double steal attempt, Landon Wills was thrown out at home to end the inning.

The Railroaders loaded the bases on an error, single and walk in the sixth, but Wills hit a line out right at McDonald in center field for the third out.

Bradford ace Tucker Miller started on the mound and had to exit after the sixth after his pitch count neared 125, then Wills was brought in to relieve.

He walked four batters in the seventh and walked in one run to give the Eagles an 8-6 lead.

Wills, who was slated to start tomorrow, was taken out and replaced with Owen Canan. The Eagles hit him hard.

Will Twiss hit a ground ball to left to drive in one run and push the lead to 9-6, then Camden Koukol hit a two-run single to left and Judah Simmons hit a two-run single to left, which increased the lead to 13-6.

Simmons started on the mound for Troy Christian and walked the first two batters in the bottom of the seventh, after which Carson Dyer was brought in to relieve.

Dyer hit one batter with a pitch and walked one, which drove in one run. The Railroaders scored another run on a fielder’s choice to cut the gap to 13-8 but got no more.

Troy Christian had 11 hits and committed three errors while Bradford had nine hits and committed one error.

Simmons gave up seven earned runs on nine hits and three walks in six innings while striking out seven batters. Dyer, who is slated to start Friday, walked one batter in the seventh.

Koukol was 3 for 4 with 4 RBIs, one double and one walk. Knostman was 2 for 2 with 3 RBIs, one double and two walks. Twiss was 2 for 5 with one double and Marcus O’Neal was 2 for 4.

The Railroaders finish 19-10 overall.

Miller gave up seven earned runs on eight hits and five walks while striking out eight batters. Wills gave up four earned runs on four walks in 1/3 inning and Canan gave up two earned runs on three hits in 2/3 of an inning.

Hudson Hill was 2 for 4 with one double.

Bradford took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first.

Simmons hit Miller, Bradford’s leadoff hitter, with a pitch. Miller advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt, and with two outs, Wills hit a hard ground ball to Twiss at shortstop, and Twiss sent a throw passed first base. Miller scored on the error to give the Railroaders an early lead.

Troy Christian took a short-lived lead in the fourth with six runs

O’Neal hit a single on a hard ground ball to center, then Miller hit McDonald with a pitch and walked Ryan Waltz and Grossnickle; the second walk forced across a run and tied it 1-1.

Knostman then hit a line-drive double to center that drove in two runs and gave the Eagles a 3-1 lead. The double just got by Bradford’s Colton Gambill, who dove but couldn’t make a catch.

Dyer then drew a walk, but Miller struck out Twiss for the second out. Koukol then hit a double to deep left that dropped and bounced off the fence. Koukol drove in three runs on the double and pushed the gap to five runs.

The Railroaders tied it in the bottom half.

Canan drew a walk and Gambill followed with a single.

With two outs, the Railroaders got four straight singles. Rallie Wirrig drove in one run on a line drive to right, Gage Shafer drove in one run on a line drive to right, Miller drove in one run on a hard grounder to short and Trey Schmelzer drove in two runs on a fly ball to center.