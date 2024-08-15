Troy Civic band ‘end of summer’ concert set for Labor Day

TROY—The Troy Civic Band closes its summer season with a free outdoor concert at Treasure Island Park on Labor Day Monday, Sept. 2, at 7 p.m.

Treasure Island Park, located at 409 N. Elm St., has been the home of the Troy Civic Band since the park was developed. Plenty of free parking, seating on the terraces, and handicapped accessibility make Treasure Island a fantastic location for concerts.

Director, Kathy McIntosh will conduct the band in favorite marches and more at the music pavilion along the banks of the Great Miami River.

Brass soloist, Christopher Jeffery will be featured in Leroy Anderson’s “A Trumpeter’s Lullaby” and in the cornet virtuoso piece, “Maid of the Mist” by Herbert Clarke. Mr. Jeffery is a career USAF bandsman who served in Japan, Hawaii, Belgium, and the USA. He is now a professional trumpeter, instructor, and member of the Troy Civic Band, Dayton Jazz Orchestra, and the Ohio Valley British Brass Band.

Jazz vocalist, Kelly Virgin-Ginn will be accompanied by the band in Gershwin’s “They Can’t Take That Away from Me” and “Someone to Watch Over Me”, which was revived in the film, “Mr. Holland’s Opus”. Virgin-Ginn is a graduate of Morehead State University and taught in schools in Lebanon, Ohio. She performs as a jazz/pop singer throughout Ohio and serves as a church accompanist.

The Troy Civic Band performs four outdoor concerts at Treasure Island Park each summer, beginning with the Memorial Day concert and concluding on Labor Day. Band members include professionals, educators, advanced high school and college students, and musicians who have continued to play instruments throughout their adult lives.

The band recently received status as a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is generously supported by private donations, the city of Troy, and the Troy Foundation. For more information call 937-335-1178 or mail at Troy Civic Band, P.O. 579, Troy, OH 45373.