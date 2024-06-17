Troy Civic Band to hold free concert June 23

TROY — The Troy Civic Band, presents “That’s Entertainment,” a free outdoor concert on Sunday, June 23, at 7 p.m. at Treasure Island Park, located at 409 N. Elm St.

The band, directed by Kathy McIntosh, will play music from television, film and Broadway.

This event is handicapped accessible. There will be plenty of free parking and seating on the terraces facing the music pavilion and banks of Miami River. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

For more information call Cyndy Schreffler at 937-335-1178.