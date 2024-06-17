Troy community blood drive on June 26

TROY — Support the summer blood supply and get a chance to win tickets to see Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever by donating community blood drive on Wednesday, June 26, from 1 to 7 p.m. at the Troy Church of the Brethren, located at 1431 W. Main St.

Solvita is in urgent need of multiple blood types, including a critical shortage of type O.

To schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling 937-461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the Solvita “From One to Many” t-shirt and will be automatically entered in a drawing to win a pair of tickets to see WNBA rookie sensation Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever vs. the Phoenix Mercury on July 12, in Indianapolis.

Additionally, everyone who registers to donate with Solvita from June 3 to 29 is also entered in the drawing to win two tickets to the Bengals vs. Browns Dec. 19 NFL Thursday Night Game at Paycor Stadium.

The summer vacation season is a challenging time for Solvita to register the 350 donors needed every day to supply area hospitals. Remember to donate or to reschedule a missed donation as soon as possible. Walk-ins are welcome at the Solvita Dayton Center, 349 S. Main St.

Donors can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.solvita.org/donorxpress.